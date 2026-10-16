ROCKETSHIP shares 'Hotwired For Love' single and visualizer
The track appears on HURT FEELINGS, the band's latest album spanning chamber ballads, folk, and pseudo-metal influences.
Rocketship has shared 'Hotwired for Love,' the second single from the band's new album Hurt Feelings. The track is described as a hypnotic and grand electronic tragedy of loneliness and unrequited love, mixing the tension of Suicide with the major/minor dissonances of traditional American pop idioms.
With Hurt Feelings, Rocketship continues to surprise and please, evolving and expanding their distinctive and beloved melancholic pop into ever-more engaging and diverse domains. From chamber ballads and the Bee Gees to Jobim, folk, and pseudo-metal, Dusty Reske and crew, with Hurt Feelings, show once again why after three decades Rocketship albums are critical listening for those who know.
The album also includes 'Lovers,' the Bee Gees' smooth groove proto-disco paeon to lust, sincerely and playfully made modern by the 'Ship while remaining faithful to the original, Dusty singing in falsetto, and 'Dewy-Eyed Doe/Nix!,' a topsy-turvy 3 minutes' journey from sentimental entreaties to relational terror and pathetic appeasement, with fake heavy metal glee and a double-kick drum.
Hurt Feelings has a release date of 10/30/2026 and will be available as a limited edition of 500 Passing Clouds color vinyl, as well as on CD and digitally. 'New Threats' (Single #1) was made available via all streaming services on Friday, October 9, with 'Hotwired for Love' (Single #2) following on October 16, and 'Lovers' (Single #3) set for October 23.
LP Tracklist
A1 Lovers 3:36
A2 Passing Clouds 2:34
A3 The Fresh American 3:33
A4 Hotwired for Love 4:55
A5 Still Illin' 4:00
B1 Hurt Feelings 2:39
B2 New Threats 4:41
B3 Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix! 3:45
B4 More Tearz 4:18
B5 O Grande Amor 2:48
CD Tracklist
1. Lovers
2. Passing Clouds
3. The Fresh American
4. Hotwired for Love
5. Still Illin'
6. Hurt Feelings
7. New Threats
8. Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix!
9. More Tearz
10. O Grande Amor
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