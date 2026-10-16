ROCKETSHIP shares 'Hotwired For Love' single and visualizer

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Rocketship has shared 'Hotwired for Love,' the second single from the band's new album Hurt Feelings. The track is described as a hypnotic and grand electronic tragedy of loneliness and unrequited love, mixing the tension of Suicide with the major/minor dissonances of traditional American pop idioms.

With Hurt Feelings, Rocketship continues to surprise and please, evolving and expanding their distinctive and beloved melancholic pop into ever-more engaging and diverse domains. From chamber ballads and the Bee Gees to Jobim, folk, and pseudo-metal, Dusty Reske and crew, with Hurt Feelings, show once again why after three decades Rocketship albums are critical listening for those who know.

The album also includes 'Lovers,' the Bee Gees' smooth groove proto-disco paeon to lust, sincerely and playfully made modern by the 'Ship while remaining faithful to the original, Dusty singing in falsetto, and 'Dewy-Eyed Doe/Nix!,' a topsy-turvy 3 minutes' journey from sentimental entreaties to relational terror and pathetic appeasement, with fake heavy metal glee and a double-kick drum.

Hurt Feelings has a release date of 10/30/2026 and will be available as a limited edition of 500 Passing Clouds color vinyl, as well as on CD and digitally. 'New Threats' (Single #1) was made available via all streaming services on Friday, October 9, with 'Hotwired for Love' (Single #2) following on October 16, and 'Lovers' (Single #3) set for October 23.

LP Tracklist

A1 Lovers 3:36

A2 Passing Clouds 2:34

A3 The Fresh American 3:33

A4 Hotwired for Love 4:55

A5 Still Illin' 4:00

B1 Hurt Feelings 2:39

B2 New Threats 4:41

B3 Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix! 3:45

B4 More Tearz 4:18

B5 O Grande Amor 2:48

CD Tracklist

1. Lovers

2. Passing Clouds

3. The Fresh American

4. Hotwired for Love

5. Still Illin'

6. Hurt Feelings

7. New Threats

8. Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix!

9. More Tearz

10. O Grande Amor

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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