ROCKETSHIP shares 'New Threats' from debut album HURT FEELINGS
The band led by Dusty Reske expands their melancholic pop sound across diverse sonic territories.
Rocketship has shared 'New Threats,' the first single from the band's first new album in seven years, Hurt Feelings.
For 30 years, Rocketship has been making albums spanning 90s indiepop, through ambient landscapes and 00s beatz and balladry, to classic jangly and noisy rock dreams in the teens. With Hurt Feelings, the band continues to evolve and expand its distinctive melancholic pop into ever-more engaging and diverse domains.
From chamber ballads and the Bee Gees to Jobim, folk, and pseudo-metal, Dusty Reske and crew, on Hurt Feelings, show once again why after three decades Rocketship albums are critical listening.
Hurt Feelings is set for release via Darla with a street date of Oct. 30, 2026. The album can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklist
1 Lovers 03:35
2 Passing Clouds 02:34
3 The Fresh American 03:33
4 Hotwired for Love 04:55
5 Still Illin' 04:00
6 Hurt Feelings 02:39
7 New Threats 04:41
8 Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix! 03:45
9 More Tearz 04:18
10 O Grande Amor 02:47
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