Inspectah Deck Releases New Solo Album DRAGON'S BREATH

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Inspectah Deck, the Wu-Tang Clan veteran and Czarface co-founder, has released a new solo album titled DRAGON'S BREATH, now available across all digital streaming platforms. The project features collaborations with Raekwon, Cappadonna, Czarface, Ransom, Skyzoo, Che Noir, and KXNG Crooked, among other artists, and continues the lyrical style that has defined Deck's role within Wu-Tang's Shaolin mythology.

The project's title nods to the throughline of Deck's career — from the Clan's Shaolin foundations to the comic-book-noir world of Czarface and back again — positioning DRAGON'S BREATH as both a solo statement and a full-circle moment for one of hip-hop's most technically gifted, and under-appreciated emcees.

'Dragon's Breath was designed to bring the culture and the true hip-hop experience of beats and rhymes back to the listener' Deck conveys. 'It is also a testament to the OG's and the legacy artists who have been told to hang up the gloves. Inspectah Deck is still spitting fire 30-years later.'

Mere weeks after Deck releases Dragon's Breath, he will return with a new Czarface project on 8.28.26; Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, which is the latest entry in the long-running 'Czarface Meets...' collaboration series. This installment welcomes Frankie Pulitzer (his alias will be unveiled soon) into the Czarface fold.

Also beginning on 7.28.26, Deck will reunite with Wu-Tang Clan for the remaining dates of the crew's The Final Chamber tour. All of this culminates and leads directly into one of the biggest moments of the Clan's career: their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, set for 11.14.26 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as part of the Hall's 2026 class.

DRAGON'S BREATH is now available at all DSPs and can be streamed at https://lnk.site/1/dragonsbreath.

Tracklist

Dragon's Intro

Never Fold FEAT Raekwon, Skyzoo, Sauce Money & DV Alias Khryst

H.E.C.T.O.R.

Lighter Fluid FEAT Eto, Mickey Factz, & RJ Payne

Shaolin Rebel 2 FEAT Siahlaw (Prod King Yohannes)

The System

Up All Night FEAT Peedi Crakk & M.O.W.E.

Day In The Life FEAT Baegod

One Of One FEAT KXNG Crooked, M.A.V. & G4 Jag

Flight School FEAT Chedda Bang (Prod Cashmere Brown)

Burgundy

Cold Case FEAT Ransom & Gripz

Divine Protection FEAT Che Noir, Sa-Roc & Reddaz

Solitude FEAT Flee Lord, Hus Kingpin & BVNGS

Anointed FEAT Bahamadia, 7xvethegenius & 40 B.A.R.R.S.

Possession FEAT Cappadonna, Blue Raspberry & Hell Fire

Funny Style

Czariana Grande FEAT Czarface (Prod 7L & Pat Vandyke)

Explicit Material FEAT Czarface (Prod 7L & Pat Vandyke)

All Other Songs Produced by PA Dre Unless Otherwise Specified

Deck is set to follow DRAGON'S BREATH with a new Czarface release, CZARFACE MEETS FRANKIE PULITZER, the latest installment in the long-running Czarface Meets... collaboration series. He is also expected to reunite with Wu-Tang Clan for the remaining dates of the group's THE FINAL CHAMBER tour, ahead of the Clan's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class.

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