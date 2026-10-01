REYUS Releases Debut Album I'M LISTENING

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Independent electronic artist REYUS has released his debut album 'I'm Listening', an ambitious 20-track body of work spanning Electronic, House, Garage, Techno, Pop and Rock, shaped by creative freedom, personal storytelling and a refusal to be confined by genre.

Moving between high-energy club records and more introspective moments, 'I'm Listening' captures the different sides of REYUS' artistry. Featuring collaborations with close friends and artists from his creative circle, the album explores internal thought, anxiety, relationships and human connection, creating a deeply personal project that shifts in sound and mood across its 20 tracks.

Recorded across Hackney, London, Dorking and Ibiza, the album brings together the environments and experiences that have shaped REYUS creatively, with influences ranging from Four Tet and Jamie xx to Bicep and Fred again..

REYUS comments: 'This album represents the kind of artist I wanted to be when I was a kid, not tied down to one genre or subgenre. I listen to a huge range of music and what I want to create changes all the time, so this album represents that. There are tracks for dancing, tracks for listening and different moods throughout. I hope people appreciate the range of creativity and, most importantly, enjoy the music.'

REYUS has developed a reputation for his eclectic catalogue and captivating performances, with his music championed by artists including Tiësto, Four Tet, Gorgon City, Jamie xx, Bicep, Vintage Culture, Diplo, Solomun, Mau P and CamelPhat. Previewed at Tomorrowland Rooftop Terrace in Ibiza, The Egg and E1, the album has already received widespread feedback and support from across the electronic music scene.

His 2025 REYUS & Friends headline events saw him tour across the UK and Ibiza, performing at E1, Studio 338, Ministry of Sound, Café Mambo, 528 Ibiza and B Club Kensington. Alongside his own events, he has appeared on line-ups with artists including Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, Adriatique, Confidence Man, Basement Jaxx, Sparrow & Barbossa and more.

Based south of London in Dorking, England, REYUS began writing music at the age of 10, inspired by the late Tim Bergling. By 16, he had performed his first club show, beginning a journey that would see him spend nine years developing his sound across the underground under multiple aliases before launching his own label and company to release music independently.

That independence remains central to REYUS' identity. Retaining ownership of his music and creative direction has given him the freedom to build a catalogue on his own terms, moving between sounds and ideas without being shaped by a predefined genre.

With 'I'm Listening' out now, REYUS delivers his most ambitious statement to date: 20 tracks bringing together the sounds, experiences and influences that have shaped him into the artist he is today.

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