BUNT. Enlists Lauren Spencer Smith on New Single STAY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BUNT. has released a new single titled STAY featuring Lauren Spencer Smith, marking the latest collaboration from the artist. The track is now available to stream and download.

BUNT. teams up with multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith for his new single, 'Stay,' out now via Arista Records. The track was first previewed during BUNT.'s debut Coachella set earlier this year.

'Stay' brings together BUNT.'s signature stuttering, pitch-shifted production with Lauren Spencer Smith's unmistakable, evocative vocals. The single explores a one night encounter that starts as blissful, wordless closeness, but as dawn approaches, questions neither wants to answer start creeping in. The repeated 'stay here' becomes a plea to hold onto the moment just a little longer. It opens stripped down, then slowly builds momentum until it breaks into an explosion of pent-up emotion, thought, and desire. It's a natural pairing of two artists who have each built their careers on turning raw emotion into instantly shareable moments.

The release caps off a massive year for BUNT., who has amassed more than 1.1 billion streams worldwide. Beyond his Coachella debut, 2026 has brought a sold-out Under the K show in May and a sold-out debut at NYC's iconic Pacha last week — roughly 20,000 fans turning out to see him in New York alone. He earned his first No. 1 at US Dance Radio with 'i need u,' following previous Top 10 hits 'Spaces' (No. 5) and 'Clouds' (No. 10). Named to Rolling Stone's Future 25 artists of 2026, BUNT. has sold more than 400,000 tickets over the past year through his immersive IN THE ROUND live experience.

Lauren arrives on 'Stay' fresh off her own momentum. She just wrapped a run with Teddy Swims, joining him as direct support across major UK/Ireland outdoor dates, and her acclaimed live performances have included Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the MTV VMAs. Press highlights include the LA Times, which called her 'a one-stop shop for Gen Z's most pressing emotional needs,' alongside features with Glamour and ABC News Live.

About BUNT.

German artist BUNT. quickly made a name for himself with his playful and lively electronic productions. He left his job for music and moved to the USA to work on his artistic development, but the COVID-19 pandemic led him back to Germany, where he faced financial challenges. Despite all adversities, BUNT. continued working on his music. In Mid-December 2022, BUNT. posted a snippet of breakout hit 'Clouds,' and by its release on January 12th, 2023, the track had 50M+ TikTok impressions. 'Clouds' debuted at #15 on the Billboard Hot Electronic Songs Charts and since release has garnered 500M+ million streams. In 2024, BUNT. was named one of Spotify's 10 Dance artists to watch, alongside names like Mochakk, Uncle Waffles and Sammy Virji. In January 2024, the producer/DJ released his debut project Levi Don't Do It to acclaim. Since Clouds' release, BUNT. has surpassed 1.1 BILLION streams, performed more than 350 shows across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, and South America, and sold over 450,000 tickets worldwide. In 2025, he reached a new milestone with his first stadium headline show at Mexico City's Velódromo Olímpico, selling out in just two weeks. Along the way, his forward-thinking sound and boundary-pushing live approach have led to collaborations with The Chainsmokers, The Temper Trap, Sam Tompkins, Tom Odell, Elley Duhé, and Tiësto. Now, with 2026 underway, BUNT. is entering a new era. With major festival appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza across South America and India, alongside the debut of his Open Air IN THE ROUND series, the momentum is undeniable. What began as a decade of quiet persistence has become one of the most exciting breakout stories in electronic music, and BUNT. is only getting started.

About Lauren Spencer Smith

Lauren Spencer Smith feels everything to the utmost extreme. She isn't afraid to cry. She won't go quiet if she needs to yell. She doesn't hide stress, doubt, anxiety, or anger. Rather, she runs towards these feelings, embraces them, and turns them into soulful sky-high pop anthems that you can sing along to at the top of your lungs. This emotional fearlessness has transformed the UK-born / Canadian raised singer and songwriter into a multiplatinum sensation whose voice strikes a chord with fans worldwide. Hailing from a tiny town on a remote Canadian island, Lauren learned how to sing by practicing over and over again alone in her room. 'No concerts ever came to where we lived, and I didn't grow up doing things like musical theater,' she says. After years of grinding, she independently broke through with the Platinum-certified 'Fingers Crossed,' going mega-viral and landing a deal with Island / Republic Records in 2022. It paved the way for full-length debut, Mirror, which yielded the Platinum-certified 'Flowers' and fan favorite 'That Part'. Along the way, she lit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and packed houses on multiple continents during her headline The Mirror Tour. Billboard named her among its '21 under 21,' and she incited the applause of People, The Guardian, DORK, and Stereogum who christened her 'Gen Z's new favorite breakup balladeer.' Following widespread acclaim and billions of streams, she resonates more than ever on her 2025 second full-length offering, The Art of Being a Mess [Island / Republic Records], introduced by the singles 'Pray' and 'If Karma Doesn't Get You (I Will).'

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...