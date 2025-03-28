R&B Star Aqyila Releases Debut Album 'Falling Into Place'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canadian R&B star Aqyila continues her unstoppable 2025 with the release of her highly anticipated debut album Falling Into Place. A true force in contemporary R&B, Falling Into Place is a dynamic collection that highlights Aqyila’s signature blend of heartfelt songwriting, infectious melodies, and deep-rooted R&B sensibilities.

Featuring contributions from Sam Hook (Ne-Yo, Miley Cyrus), Monro (Jhené Aiko, Tori Kelly), Charlie Coffeen (The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd), Mike Sonier (Noah Cyrus, The Weeknd, Julia Michaels), and Soaky Siren (Tiesto, Jason Derulo, Maroon 5, Tinashe), the album includes her global smash “Bloom” alongside fan favorites “Focus,” “Limbo,” and “Unbothered.”

Island-infused standouts like “Most Wanted” and the shimmering pop gem “Wolf” expand her signature sound, rounding out a collection that captures an artist fully stepping into her power—knowing her worth, setting boundaries, and delivering infectious love songs. As Aqyila puts it, “I’m just a lover girl at heart. I love love, and I love songs that make me feel like I’m right in the moment, floating in love.”

This project also represents a significant milestone for Aqyila’s career. "There's no such thing as overnight success," she reflects. "This debut album is the culmination of years of hard work, growth, and learning. All the pieces finally feel like they're coming together."

In 2024, Aqyila earned a JUNO Award for 'Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year' for her song "Hello"; achieved viral success with "Bloom"; and released "Most Wanted," which included collaborations with Nike and Tribal Carnival. She also presented at the Legacy Awards, performed both in Canada and abroad—including a set at UK singer Mahalia's iconic "Mahalia Presents" series at the Jazz Café in Camden, London—and headlined her first sold-out show in her hometown of Toronto.

The momentum has accelerated in 2025. Aqyila completed a North American tour supporting Pink Sweat$ and has earned two JUNO nominations: 'Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year' for "Bloom" and 'Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year' for "Limbo." She will also take the stage as a featured performer at this year's JUNO Awards broadcast on March 30, airing on CBC.

About Aqyila

In 2021, Toronto R&B artist Aqyila’s debut single “Vibe for Me (Bob for Me)” earned her a JUNO Award nomination for ‘Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year,’ marking the beginning of her rise as a songwriter. Her debut EP For the Better featured the hit single “Hello,” which won the 2024 JUNO Award for ‘Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.’

In 2024, Aqyila released “Bloom,” an instant viral success. Both “Bloom” and “Hello” have been certified Platinum in South Africa; “Bloom” also charted on the Spotify Daily Viral 50 in 21 countries. With over 130 million worldwide streams and 3 billion short-form video views, Aqyila has been featured in influential outlets such as InStyle, Essence, and Complex.

Buoyed by these achievements, Aqyila kicked off a busy 2025—touring North America with Pink Sweat$, dropping new music, and releasing her debut full length album Falling Into Place.

Comments