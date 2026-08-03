BRIGHTON & HOVE PRIDE Marks 35th Anniversary With Pride and Protest

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BRIGHTON & HOVE PRIDE marked its 35th anniversary with a celebration organizers described as combining festivity with a continued spirit of protest, according to the organization.

Brighton & Hove Pride celebrated its 35th anniversary in true style at the weekend with an incredible two-day event that celebrated The Power of Love.

Saturday August 1st kicked off with the annual LGBTQ+ Community Parade, under this year's theme, The Power of Love, as the city celebrated 35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride. With more than 125 groups taking part, this year's parade was once again a powerful and beautiful showcase of the spirit of the community - protest, unity, freedom, love and joy, in a vibrant celebration of togetherness.

Over at Preston Park, tens of thousands of Pride-goers revelled in world-class entertainment from an incredible lineup of artists, including Moonchild Sanelly, Self Esteem and Leigh-Anne. Drag royalty RuPaul headlined Saturday's Icons slot with an exclusive DJ set, making several triumphant struts down the catwalk that proved exactly why they're the queen of the world. Jessie J's mic was well and truly on as she had the crowd singing along to smash hits including Domino, Do It Like A Dude and Price Tag.

The evening, however, belonged to one of the biggest artists in the world today: the unstoppable RAYE. Closing the show with a breathtaking set that seamlessly blended heartfelt ballads, big-band brilliance and chart-topping anthems, RAYE delivered a performance for the ages. Having first graced the Brighton Pride stage a decade ago, her triumphant return was a testament to her extraordinary artistry, and a five-star performance that will be remembered as one of Brighton Pride's defining moments for years to come.

Sunday, August 2, saw Pale Waves and Caity Baser kick off proceedings before Spice Girl Melanie C took to the decks for an electrifying DJ set, which featured the debut of her brand new track, A Place Where We Belong. Frankie Goes to Hollywood legend Holly Johnson proved to be a huge crowd favourite, treating pridegoers to iconic hits including Two Tribes, Relax, and an emotional performance of The Power of Love. This year's Icons slot could only belong to Paris Hilton, who was absolutely #SLIVING throughout a dazzling set, performing in a diamanté-encrusted Union Jack dress. Boyband Five brought the energy and the nostalgia, delivering a high-octane performance packed with fan favourites including Got the Feelin', Keep On Movin', and When the Lights Go Out.

There could have been no more fitting finale than the legendary Diana Ross taking to the stage with I'm Coming Out, as thousands celebrated together one last time. Her spectacular set was packed with timeless classics, including You Can't Hurry Love, Where Did Our Love Go, Upside Down, and many more. What a show. What an icon.

Across the park there was an array of LGBTQIA+ entertainment for everyone! Multiple stages and immersive spaces such as Legends Cabaret, The Cocoa Butter Club, Queer Town, Party Bag, and exciting 2026 additions like Bears In The Woods, Queer Soap Box, and Outro, plus family zones and so much more.

State of Us hosted an incredible selection of DJs, who dominated the stage across the weekend, with Saturday headliner Purple Disco Machine delivering his signature nu-disco and funk-fuelled rhythms and Sunday headliner Armand Van Helden bringing his signature house classics and timeless club grooves. Other acts included HAAi, Daniel Avery, Girls Don't Sync, I Jordan and many others.

Kemptown truly became Party Town as Pride Street Party returned to Marine Parade in spectacular style. Brighton's iconic queer venues came together for a weekend of unforgettable celebration, with a dazzling line-up featuring Gok Wan, Bimini, Freemasons and Woody Cook. From electrifying stages and fabulous cabaret to music zones and lively bars, the seafront was packed with colour, community and non-stop entertainment, making it one of the festival's unforgettable highlights.

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