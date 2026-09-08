RAYE Releases Official Music Video for "JOY." With Sisters

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GRAMMY-nominated global superstar RAYE has released the official video for 'Joy.', her latest single featuring her sisters and fellow artists Amma and Absolutely. For the video, the three sisters took to the streets of London in a van they named the 'Joymobile', surprising passersby with sunflowers and capturing their reactions as they brought a little unexpected happiness to the capital. Clips from the shoot went viral across TikTok and Instagram last month, building anticipation for the full video.

'Joy.' is the latest single from RAYE's UK No.1 album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. The gospel-infused, disco-tinged track has become one of the defining moments of RAYE's live show, with Amma and Absolutely each taking their own verse. 'Joy.' is a celebration of finding light after darkness — a life-affirming reminder that brighter days can come. Blending soulful pop, R&B, gospel and a disco groove, the song captures the spirit of THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.: hope not as naïve optimism, but as something hard-earned, fragile and ultimately transformative.

At the end of August, RAYE brought her sisters on stage to perform 'Joy.' during her headline performance at Reading Festival. The trio also performed the song together throughout RAYE's sold-out THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC, and on one of the final episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The track has been added straight to playlists at both BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2 and officially impacts US Pop Radio on September 22nd.

RAYE's global smash hit 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' has just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking another major milestone for the single. Still charting around the world close to a year after release, 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' reached No.1 in the UK and has spent 30 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track also marks RAYE's second Top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. The single is certified Diamond in Brazil, France and Belgium; 5 x Platinum in Ireland; 4 x Platinum in Australia; 3 x Platinum in Canada; 2 x Platinum in the UK, Austria, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland; and Platinum in the US, Denmark, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain; with additional Gold certifications in Germany and Italy.

Released in March 2026, RAYE's second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. reached No.1 in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium, and Top 5 in Austria, Norway, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal and Croatia. The 17-track album unfolds across four 'seasons', moving from darkness to light and blending pop, R&B, jazz, big band, soul and orchestral influences. Across the record, hope emerges not as naïve idealism, but as something hard-earned and ultimately transformative. The album has been named one of the Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year, with the ceremony taking place this October. RAYE has also been nominated twice at this year's MTV Video Music Awards for both 'Song Of The Year' for 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' and 'Best Visual Effects' for 'Click Clack Symphony.'

RAYE has spent much of 2026 performing across the UK, Europe and North America on her 51-date THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC run, including six sold-out nights at London's The O2, as well as performances at Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theatre. She is currently joining Bruno Mars as a special guest on 23 stadium dates across North America as part of The Romantic Tour.

Since 2014, RAYE has charted 21 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed 10 billion cumulative Spotify streams. In 2024, the South London artist made history by winning six BRIT Awards, including Album of the Year — the most BRIT Awards won by an artist in a single year — alongside a total of seven nominations. Her other accolades include an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year, Best UK & IE Artist at the MTV EMAs, and the Ivors Academy's Songwriter Advocate Award. She has also been honored with Variety's Triple Threat Award and received nominations from the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

In 2026, RAYE was honored by the Recording Academy with the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change CEO Merit Award for 'Ice Cream Man,' her raw and honest song amplifying the voices of sexual assault survivors. She was also nominated at the 68th Grammy Awards for the music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall — her one-night-only performance backed by a 50-piece orchestra and gospel choir — which was subsequently released on vinyl and broadcast on BBC and PBS. RAYE was previously nominated for 'Best New Artist' and 'Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)' at the GRAMMYs.

North American 2026 Tour Dates

September 9, 2026: Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

September 12, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

September 13, 2026: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

September 16, 2026: New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

September 19, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

September 20, 2026: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

September 23, 2026: San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

October 2, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 3, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 6, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 7, 2026: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

October 10, 2026: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

October 11, 2026: Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium

October 14, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

October 16, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

October 17, 2026: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

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