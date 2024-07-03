Quinn DeVeaux to Release New LP 'Leisure' This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soul artist Quinn DeVeaux is set to release his new studio album "Leisure" this Friday, July 5th, via SofaBurn Records. DeVeaux’s latest album finds the singer-songwriter refining his soul while injecting new elements into his work.

Here are familiar DeVeaux calling cards: the appropriately swampy New Orleans funk of “Bayou,” “You Got Soul”’s joyous gospel vamp, and the epic ballad “Give Love a Try,” a sure-bet future live showstopper. But Leisure also revels in a broader palette as seen in “Evil Woman”’s organ vs. synclavier showdown and the smoky '50s lounge vibe of “Many Days” before horns launch the tune into Ennio Morricone terrain. The album’s most compelling moments, however, are found in DeVeaux’s restless songwriting, which explores new stylistic lanes and takes on weightier themes. The timeless “Endless Sea” is stately master-crafted countrypolitan. And “USA” digs into Quinn’s midwestern story with evocative precision: “wake up early on a Sunday morning, put on a cotton suit / I didn’t mind the songs we sang, but preachin’ I could never do” before resigning to “bow my head and roll my eyes - oh, USA.” This winking, ultimately loving tribute to America is elsewhere undercut by the shattering quiet reflection “Holiday,” which probes decades of racial violence from its opening couplet “I can’t forget the face of Emmett Till / And all the faces they take from us still.” Taken together, Leisure’s varied, assured, and personal tracks are as complicated as America itself. A consummate artist, Quinn DeVeaux traverses his country’s joy, faith, and pain to create beauty forged in tradition and burnished with new spirit.

Quinn shares a bit on his new LP, "This record is an exploration into home and various items in the rear view. I wanted it to be a front porch swinging in a hammock. I wanted it to be well-rounded like a jawbreaker but with little crunchy pieces inside. There were so many images that came to mind when I sat down to write these songs and I wanted to get as many of those in as I could."

His origin story is almost too good to be true. As a teenager Quinn was raised on a healthy diet of his mom’s '80s R&B favorites and dad’s classic rock leanings, left his hometown of Gary, Indiana, and was driving across the country when he really heard Muddy Waters for the first time. He recalls, “I couldn't believe it. Didn't seem real - that bone-raw emotion.”

Quinn was no stranger to the important legacy of American roots music; it was entwined with his family’s heritage. His jazz singer grandmother mentored him on church songs and harmonies and nudged him into piano lessons. His uncle booked shows in northern Indiana, coaxing the likes of Chicago-based blues giant Howlin’ Wolf 30 miles south to Gary. By the time Quinn started digging into Chess Records artists like Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, he was accepting a call to action.

And like any good legend, DeVeaux left home for the wider world: first to Kansas, then to Olympia, Washington, to attend Evergreen State College, and a brief stint in Los Angeles (immortalized in his 2013 ebullient kiss-off “Left This Town”), before finding a spiritual home in San Francisco. By the time he began sharpening his performance and songwriting chops through Bay-area cover bands, Quinn had been baptized by the music of Ray Charles, Al Green, and, most profoundly, the working man storyteller Bill Withers.

By the time DeVeaux dropped his 2018 EP, This Could Be Yours, he craved a leap of faith and decamped to Nashville to work on his follow-up studio album, 2020’s confident classic Book of Soul. Featuring new spins on modish '60s R&B, simmering Al Green-inspired soul, Beale Street swagger, and after-hours gutbucket blues, DeVeaux’s Nashville gambit paid off handsomely, solidifying his reputation as a versatile and powerful artist.

Pausing briefly to work with old San Fran friends and bandmates The California Honeydrops on a stellar 2021 single, “Take You Back” / “Very Best Thing” (both tracks also featured on the upcoming Leisure LP), found Quinn building on Book of Soul’s momentum and marked a particularly prolific period in his songwriting, seemingly plucking from the air a wide variety of songs. Quinn explains, “I write everyday and it's a puzzle that gives me so much joy to assemble. The songs already exist and they're just waiting to be revealed.”

Considering his journey up to this point, DeVeaux hearkens back to that pivotal Muddy Waters epiphany on the road out of Gary. “We go back to the stuff we love from the past because we know it's good and we are chasing that first 'pull over out of awe' feeling. But then when something new comes out that gives you that feeling or close to it, it's the best. Yer shaking all over.”

Quinn DeVeaux's new album "Leisure" will be available this Friday, July 5th, via SofaBurn Records. Click here to order the vinyl and CD.

"Leisure" Track List:

01. Very Best Thing

02. Little Bit More

03. You Got Soul

04. Evil Woman

05. USA

06. Give Love A Try

07. Many Days

08. Take You Back

09. I Wanna Know

10. Holy

Photo Credit: SofaBurn Records

