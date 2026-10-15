Queen Anne Releases New Single "Greyhound"

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Queen Anne has released its latest single, 'Greyhound,' a reflection on love, disconnection, and the strange details that make life what it is. The song debuted today at God Is In The TV and is available now on Bandcamp and all digital platforms.

On the track, Queen Anne's Katie Silverman says: 'greyhound' is easily the most vulnerable song i've put out. it's about looking around at a party for someone who's forgotten you're there; it's about being in love with someone you don't respect; it's about a dog that can sprint 45 miles an hour. i mean, think about that. they're so calm and affectionate, and then, just, off they go. and their heads are so skinny. man i'd love to adopt a greyhound.'

Queen Anne is an American indie-pop duo based in Los Angeles, California, forging a musical identity at the intersection of dark, ethereal pop and '80s-inflected postmodern edge. At its core are lead singer/songwriter Katie Silverman and veteran writer/producer Sandy Chila.

The duo returns with the propulsive 'Greyhound,' a rhythmic, electric guitar-centered track that captures Queen Anne's emotionally tender lyricism and catchy rock sound. 'Greyhound' is Queen Anne's sixth single release this year, mixed and produced by the pair, with mastering by Matthew Gray.

Queen Anne's musical journey launched with their debut single 'Real Enough,' which drew attention for its witty, character-driven storytelling and catchy melodic hooks. The track blends sharp emotional insight with a playful narrative motif, turning everyday frustrations into sonic expression.

Frontwoman Katie Silverman is an actress on television series including New Girl, PEN15 and ABC's High Potential. She also starred in the feature film The Exorcists. In 2027, she is slated to appear in the film Play The Edge. Silverman's transition from acting into music with Queen Anne extends her creative reach while deepening the emotional texture of the band's work.

The duo's sophomore release, a reinterpretation of David Bowie's 'Let's Dance,' won acclaim from critics and tastemakers for its reinvention and atmospheric depth. Reviewers highlighted Queen Anne's ability to peel the track back to its emotional core, transforming the classic into an indie-pop statement rich with shadowy textures and evocative vocal delivery, marked by a brooding acoustic onset and haunting, ethereal tones before building into an expansive cinematic soundscape.

Queen Anne has been spotlighted on multiple 2026 'Bands To Watch' lists, including Earmilk, 1883 and Galour, and had radio support from Kroq Locals Only, 91x and SOCAL SOUND. The pair has a booked summer touring schedule and plans to release an upcoming EP in Summer 2027.

Photo Credit: Matt Kallish



Photo Credit: Matt Kallish

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