Photos: Avery Cochrane Releases "TOY GUN" Single, Sets WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rising pop artist Avery Cochrane has released her lead single 'Toy Gun' off of her upcoming debut album. The track is out now on all platforms via Sonderview / S-Curve Records and can be heard here.

Photo Credit: Lionel Crasta











'Toy Gun' is an upbeat and high energy reflection on feigning bravery and putting on a strong face for a less-than-secure romantic partner. The synth pop feel allows Cochrane to build a fun and inviting energy while still addressing more serious topics in love and life.

Speaking of the new single, Avery says, 'I wrote this song about the freedom of leaving a relationship that was emotionally draining. To me, acting 'toughened with a toy gun' means assuming the role of the brave and secure partner, despite being unsure of the relationship yourself.'

Cochrane also recently announced the WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENSE TOUR, her very first headlining tour, kicking off on October 3 in Washington, DC, and hitting 13 stops across North America including New York, Chicago and West Hollywood's historic Troubadour. Tickets and more information are available here.

Hailed by Teen Vogue as 'your next favorite pop star,' Avery is fresh off the success of her debut EP Male Validation and Other Drugs, which drew comparisons to ABBA, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, likely due to her sharp self-written pop songs and campy music videos, celebrating queer femininity and sex positivity. Her music has surpassed 20 million streams, and with 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night' now topping 46 million views on socials and featured in Amazon Prime's hit series Off Campus, she is primed for a major pop breakout in the US.

She has sold out four EP release shows, performed at Summerfest and SXSW, just joined AJR for major dates including two nights at Red Rocks and her recent trip to London, she was interviewed by BBC Radio 1's Future Pop, profiled by Music Ally, and took part in additional digital activations and LGBTQ community events. Avery also performed at this historic Stonewall Inn to kickoff Pride Month this year.

Originally from Seattle, Cochrane pursued music whilst working a series of odd jobs—including waitressing, singing at a seafood restaurant and even caddying at a golf course—to pay for studio time, photoshoots and the countless expenses whilst hatching a plan to become the next big popstar. After relocating to Los Angeles, her breakthrough ultimately came when she signed to S Curve records, and through a relentless commitment to songwriting and an instinctive knack for creating the kind of colorful, authentic social content that transformed casual listeners into devoted fans.

With new music on the horizon and momentum building fast, 'Toy Gun' is poised as the perfect introduction to one of pop's brightest new voices.

WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE TOUR DATES

October 3, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

October 4, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - The Foundry

October 5, 2026 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 7, 2026 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 8, 2026 - Portland, ME - Live at Madrid's

October 10, 2026 - Montréal, QC - L'Escogriffe Bar

October 11, 2026 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

October 13, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

October 14, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

October 17, 2026 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

October 20, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

October 21, 2026 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

November 7, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

About Avery Cochrane

Avery Cochrane's songs could score a movie — whether it's a scene about a woman crashing out after seeing an ex, or two people finding their way back to each other, falling in love again and again. 'I like to describe my music as cinematic,' Cochrane says. 'That's what inspires me.' And it's inspiring others, too — Teen Vogue dubbed her 'your next favorite pop star.'

Cochrane grew up in Seattle, inspired by the city's rich musical history, natural beauty, and her own experiences falling and out of love. She played over 100 shows in Seattle alone before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a music career fulltime. Cochrane is also skilled at social media, uploading snippets of songs and full tracks to her candy-colored grids. She flirted with virality a few times, before hitting it big with 'Shapeshifting on a Saturday Night.'

From there, Cochrane released her debut EP via S-Curve Records in March 2026 devilishly titled Male Validation and Other Drugs, a suite of poppy yet complex songs about love, identity, and fumbling glamorously through life.

'Shapeshifting' scored a pivotal scene in Amazon's smash-hit hockey romance, Off Campus, and Cochrane performed the song during Pride Month's official kickoff at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York — after selling out all of her EP release shows this spring. She also took her first trip to London, where she sold out Oslo Hackney in July. This summer, Cochrane also partnered with Tumblr and played several special festival sets.

Through it, all of course, Cochrane is staying true to the craft. 'I've been writing every day, so when I get the greenlight to show the world, I'm going to go full steam ahead,' Cochrane says. One of those songs, then, is sure to score the soundtrack of your life.

As Cochrane readies the announcement of her highly anticipated debut album, she has released the high-energy pop anthem 'Toy Gun.' Cochrane will head out on the WEAPONS OF IRIDESCENCE headlining tour on October 3, kicking off in Washington, DC and making 13 stops across North America, including New York, Chicago and West Hollywood's historic Troubadour.



Photo Credit: Lionel Crasta

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...