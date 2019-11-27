Quarterfinalists Announced for the 2020 American Traditions Vocal Competition

The 28 quarterfinalists have been announced for the 27th annual American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC), which is slated to run Feb. 17-21, 2020. The 28 talented vocalists, selected from over 100 applicants, will be competing for $40,000 in prizes, plus special performance opportunities with ATC's partner organizations, Savannah Philharmonic and Savannah VOICE Festival.



The 28 successful applicants for 2020 who will appear in the ATC quarterfinals are:

Amy Owens

Anastasia Talley

Artemisz Polonyi

Carole J. Bufford

Carolyn Malfa

Christina Pecce

Conor Murphy

Corrie Donovan

Emanuel Camacho

Hannah Zazzaro

Jackie Schiffer

Jasmine Habersham

Jessica Victoria

Jessica Fishenfeld

Jocelyn Hunt

Jordan Stadvec

Justin John Moniz

Kenny Williams

Maggie Rains

Melina Rodriguez

Michael Kelly

Missy Wise

Mollie Craven

Peter Campbell

Rachel Policar

Sara Zoe Budnik

Sarah Krauss

Tegan Miller







The 28 quarterfinalists, who will travel from across North America to compete in the 2020 ATC, is comprised of singers who have competed in the ATC in the past and as well as fresh new faces, competing for the first time.

ATC is not only Savannah's premiere professional vocal competition, but it stands alone as a unique competition which showcases contestants performing American Music from a wide range of different genres. These talented quarterfinalists, who will all be awarded cash prizes, have already achieved great success by excelling through the ATC's stringent application processes by creating three rounds of three different songs, all written by American composers.

Artistic Director of the ATC, Mikki Sodergren said "We are ecstatic to be entering our 27th anniversary season with such an amazing line up of quarterfinalists. It is always gratifying to see contestants returning as it demonstrates that people enjoy the experience of participating in the ATC and to meet all our new contestants."

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, musical opportunities and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expressions, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country. For more information, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories