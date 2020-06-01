Quarantine Comes Alive Raises $160k During One-Day Virtual Event

This past Saturday, May 30th, Live for Live Music, the organizers behind Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive, in conjunction with PLUS1 and Nugs.TV, held a one-day virtual music marathon fittingly branded as Quarantine Comes Alive. In hopes of offering their support directly to their musical community as well as those most affected by the current global pandemic, QCA vowed to split proceeds of the donation-based event between the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund-which directly benefits organizations like Sweet Relief, MusicCares and others-as well as the participating musicians.



Today, the festival is pleased to share they raised $160,000 during the inaugural event and had roughly 200,000 viewers throughout the day across 61 countries, across all platforms.



"I am absolutely honored to announce that we've raised over $150k for the participating musicians and amazing organizations like Sweet Relief, MusiCares, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline, Backline and local organizations helping the homeless through the PLUS1 Relief Fund," shares festival organizer, Kunj Shah. "We couldn't have done it without the artists, causes, Nugs.net, the Live For Live Music team, and everyone who donated."



In the coming weeks, the content from the virtual festival, which was streamed live across various platforms like Facebook, Twitch and Nugs.TV this past Saturday, will be re-shared for those who missed the show. The replayed content will give fans an additional opportunity to contribute to the fundraiser, which will now include causes hand-picked by the musicians, including those promoting social justice.



Shah explains, "We're going to continue to raise funds as we put out the content from the festival, and additionally, raise more money for causes promoting social justice like the NAACP, Minnesota Freedom Fund and others. I don't plan to stop now that QCA is over, and I have my eyes on doing something similar to bring awareness and funds to people fighting for social justice. It's really important to heed the call of the moment."

DONATE HERE

