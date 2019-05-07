Quantic Releases New Single YOU USED TO LOVE ME feat. Dinitia

World-renowned British producer Quantic has released a third single, "You Used To Love Me feat. Denitia" today, the third track from his upcoming, highly anticipated new album, Atlantic Oscillations, due to arrive June 21 on Tru Thoughts - share via YouTube. The New York-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Denitia provides lyrics and vocals, interlacing a mystical bittersweet tale of lost love with Quantic's quintessential, electronic sound.



Pre-order Atlantic Oscillations here.



Proceeded by critically acclaimed singles "Atlantic Oscillations" and "Motivic Retrograde", alongside "You Used To Love Me ft. Denitia", Atlantic Oscillations is the first Quantic album under his main solo moniker since 2014's critically acclaimed Magnetica, and in the interim the prolific artist has raised the stakes with further highly praised side projects including The Western Transient, Flowering Inferno, Quantic & Nidia Góngora and Quantic y Los Míticos del Ritmo. He has also relocated to Brooklyn, built his new recording studio 'Selva' and taken a bi-monthly residency at New York club space 'Good Room', where much of this release was tried and tested. These recordings, journeys and projects have all played a role in the creation of Atlantic Oscillations; "This record feels like it grew naturally as I grew to know New York", Holland muses "I had started the record with electronic sketches in Ableton but soon found that with my new studio setup I was able to record everything with live musicians."



Honing in on this New York influence, the instrumentation in "You Used To Love Me feat. Denitia" allows the emotional honesty of the lyrics to stand out, as Denitia uses the imagery of nature to explore the moment a couple realise their relationship is over. "It's a moment of realizing that the two people in a relationship are completely lost. Lost with each other, lost because of trying, lost because we don't know what we're doing", she explains. "All the time, energy, heart, so much has been put in, but its crumbling now, let's give it a proper send off in the river. I wanted to use nature - the river, the waterfall - as a metaphor for life moving on, continuing, rushing by. "Oh, this is over. It's been over. Should we keep trying? No. I'm ok with that."



"You Used To Love Me feat. Denitia" offers Holland an opportunity to play with the interaction of guitars and synths to build tension on a jazz-infused techno backdrop; "I like the parts where synth motifs get really wonky and intertwined with the live instruments", Holland confesses, "it feels like the morphing of nature and digital". This natural imagery used to represent the power of emotions is something that runs throughout Atlantic Oscillations; "I think that the Quantic sound has always been around making electronic music more natural sounding and including live sounds that make you almost forget its electronic in nature, until something hits you in the face", he explains.



Atlantic Oscillations brings together new players and concepts with a dance orientated sound that has enchanted fans and tastemakers across the world for nearly two decades. Showcasing Will "Quantic" Holland's artistry and rare ability to intertwine the electronic with the orchestral, the LP coincides with 3 European DJ dates alongside a full Atlantic Oscillations 2019 Tour starting in November (all dates below).



DJ Tour Dates:

05/24 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

05/25 - Berlin, DE @ Ipse

05/26 - London, UK @ Phonox



Atlantic Oscillations Live Dates:

11/20 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/21 - Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

11/22 - Granada, ES @ Mestizao

11/24 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/26 - Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

11/27 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/28 - Newcastle, UK @ Wylam Brewery

11/29 - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory

11/30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

12/04 - Köln, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

12/05 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg





