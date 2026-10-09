Quail Releases New EP MACCLENNY With Live Versions

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Quail has released a new EP titled MACCLENNY, out now everywhere via TWNSHP/Epic Records. The project features live versions of each track from the release.

The EP arrives alongside the visual for its focus track 'Dead End,' which the breakout blues-soul artist unleashed alongside the project. Titled after the very city that raised him, Quail announced his EP with a docu-style visual trailer offering insight into the humble beginnings that shaped his life and sound. The EP takes off with 'Dead End,' a Jonah Christian (Tems, Cardi B., Anderson. Paak) produced cut that sees Quail's vocals sail across fresh production, coupled with key building block tones of blues, doo wop and even true early pop.

Previously released single 'Happy Tears,' produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producers Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Victoria Monet) and M.GeeZy (Kamillion, YK Osiris), is a heartfelt track that captures the feeling of finally finding peace after hardship – a triumphant reflection on growth, survival, and emotional healing. Built around Quail's raw, unmistakable vocals, 'Happy Tears' opens with a kind of honesty only someone who has truly lived through struggle can deliver. Warm, soulful, and powerful, the record gradually builds toward an emotional close that carries the full weight of a man still standing.

Following is track 'Wouldn't Try Again' that blends rock and traditional blues. Produced by Poncho (Central Cee, 21 Savage) and Quail, it helps Quail focus on closing the doors to what no longer serves him along this journey.

Catchy single 'Suffocating Slowly,' written by Quail, and composed by Jake & Jared Krumm, is a blues, rock and grillz-tinged track, beautifully blending Quail's raucous, yet silvery wail. The song speaks to fervently battling the side effects and pains of love in spite of its ups and downs. Quail's nimble pen and vocal prowess continues with fan favorite 'Vacation Love,' on which his deep croons land passionately across B. Ham (Doja Cat, Meg Thee Stallion) and Jake Fine production.

Penned entirely by Quail, real name: Seth Paige, the studio version of MACCLENNY wraps with 'Make My Move' and viral, breakout hit 'What You Got.' Written by Quail, Brody Brown (Bruno Mars' 'I Just Might' & ROSE & Bruno Mars 'APT', 'All I Ask' Adele) and Lucas Messore (Lexi Cline, Joey Purp), 'Make My Move,' is a flirty cut that retains Quail's beloved vocal tone, but further demonstrates the evolving strength of his songwriting, with its infectious chorus and arrangement. The arrangements were produced by Messore, alongside Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee and 5x-GRAMMY award-winning producer, Tricky Stewart (Justin Bieber, Tyla, Jai'Len Josey).

Following are captivating live performance versions of each track, further spotlighting the unique vocal tones, harmony building arrangements and harrowingly versatile pen on Quail, proving he's more than an 'artist to watch.'

Showcasing his signature blend of blues, pop, rock and soul, Quail also appeared for an interview and live performance of 'What You Got' on NBC Atlanta's 11Alive, atl&co.

About Quail

A former college football player from the working-class town of Macclenny, Florida, Quail walked away from the game to pursue music full time and quickly began carving out his own lane. His debut project Baker Blues introduced audiences to his deeply personal songwriting and produced the viral breakout 'What You Got,' which has amassed millions of streams and views across platforms. Since then, Quail has continued building momentum with support from VIBE, Okayplayer, and Rolling Out, while earning praise for his electrifying live performances. Most recently, comedian and cultural personality Lil Duval invited Quail to perform at Camp Duval, later calling the experience '10 times better live.'

Along this summer, and ahead of this live version of current single 'Suffocating Slowly,' Quail dropped the 'Make My Move' 'Wouldn't Try Again (Live Session)' single and video, and the 'Happy Tears (Live Performance)' which continues to prove he has a story to sing and is here to stay. He recently concluded a 10-date headline In My Own Lane Tour, that allowed him to share the pain and passion of his voice and well-penned lyrics. Quail now doves deeper and shares even more on the Floridian town and the community that shaped him and his sound, with EP, MACCLENNY – out now everywhere.

Photo Credit: Trenton Butler



Photo Credit: Trenton Butler

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