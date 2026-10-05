Soul Train Awards 2026 Announces Nominees, Fans Vote on Winners

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BET has announced the Soul Train Awards 2026 nominees, kicking off fan voting for the reimagined show. For the first time, fans will have a say in who takes home the trophies, with two new fan-voted categories: R&B/Soul Song of the Year, with voting on BET.com and Spotify's RNB X International Artist, with voting in the Spotify app.

Voting is open now through Oct. 16, and fans can see who takes home the trophies Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, with a simulcast on CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO. Fans can also vote through Oct. 16 for The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s, with the final ranking revealed ahead of the ceremony during the Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Show: 'Back on Track' streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

R&B/Soul Song of the Year honors the song that defined the past year, from the lyrics to the melody to the voice coming through the speakers. This year's 10 nominees dominated streaming, conquered the charts, and resonated across the culture. Fans can cast their votes at bet.com/soul-train-awards/rnb-soul-song-of-the-year.

New this year, Spotify's RNB X International Artist category spotlights artists pushing the genre beyond borders with new perspectives and sounds. Inspired by RNB X, Spotify's flagship R&B playlist, the category's seven nominees were selected based on cultural relevance, streaming performance, and overall impact on the genre. Fans can vote in the Spotify app, where they can stream the nominees, cast their votes, and share their pick with friends. Votes are subject to Spotify's terms and conditions.

The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s puts one question to fans: What's the greatest R&B song of the decade? From 64 songs at hub.bet.com/soul-train-awards/20-songs-voting, fans can vote once every 24 hours for the tracks that feel both timeless and of the moment, whether they pull from the past, push the genre forward, or both. Quiet sleepers and records with massive cultural impact are all in the running. The 20 songs with the most votes make the final list, ranked by vote count, and the countdown to No. 1 will be revealed during the Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Show: 'Back on Track,' streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

'We're thrilled to put the vote in the fans' hands for the first time,' said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. 'From the biggest songs of the year to the artists taking R&B global, these categories show how far the genre reaches right now, and we can't wait to see where the votes land.'

Connie Orlando serves as executive producer of Soul Train Awards 2026 for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as executive producers.

Details of performers and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

R&B/Soul Song of the Year (Voted Exclusively on BET.com)

'It Depends' — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

'Is It a Crime' — Mariah the Scientist feat. Kali Uchis

Spotify's RNB X International Artist (Voted Exclusively on Spotify)

Cleo Sol

FLO

kwn

Odeal

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tems

Tiana Major9

About Soul Train

'Soul Train' was created in 1971 by visionary Don Cornelius and predominantly featured performances by R&B, pop, soul, and hip-hop artists, in addition to the occasional funk, jazz, disco, and gospel artists. When the final episode of the show's historic thirty-five-year run aired in 2006, it was the longest-running first-run, nationally syndicated program in television history. 'Soul Train' highlighted a cast of incredible, ethnically diverse dancers who famously introduced the world to a whole new series of dance moves and styles on a weekly basis. Cornelius opened every show welcoming the audience to 'the hippest trip in America' and closed each show wishing the audience 'love, peace, and soul.' Today, the legacy of 'Soul Train' lives on through the legendary Soul Train dance line, which has become a timeless staple on dance floors across America. In 2016, BET acquired the 'Soul Train' brand and remains dedicated to revitalizing the brand while also honoring its heritage.

About Jesse Collins Entertainment

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment is a full-service Emmy-winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its four divisions – specials, sports, scripted and unscripted. From the specials division, JCE has produced award shows including The Emmy Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, The 2021 and 2022 American Music Awards, The 2022 Golden Globes, BET Awards, SoulTrain Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors; and specials including Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, Grace For The World: Live from St. Peter's Square, A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Def Comedy Jam 25 and more. From the sports division, JCE has produced projects including Beyoncé Bowl at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL 2024 Christmas Game, The Super Bowl Halftime Show, The 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game Pre-Game Show, The 2025 World Series Game 1 Anthem, NFL Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show starring Jack White and Netflix's Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party. From the scripted division, JCE has produced series and miniseries including Real Husbands of Hollywood, American Soul, The New Edition Story, and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division, JCE has produced series including Heart & Hustle: Houston, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Cardi Tries, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic, Forward: The Future of Black Music, Hollywood Squares, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, We Got Time Today, Yara Shahidi's Day Off, Face to Face with Becky G and Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

Emmy Award winner Jesse Collins is the Founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive producer of all JCE programming. He is also an executive producer for the annual GRAMMY Awards and produced the 2021 Oscars. Emmy winner Dionne Harmon is President. Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is Senior Vice President of Specials.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 11 Hrs 00 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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