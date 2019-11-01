QUIX Releases 'IDK [Vol. 1]' EP

QUIX returns to his roots with a brand new four track EP IDK [Vol. 1]. Comprising of nothing but bangers, the New Zealand producer lathers heavy grime and distortion onto expansive bass music. The project is a luxurious never-ending party, highlighted by the ominously energetic "Huhhh."



IDK [Vol. 1] encompasses the controlled chaos that QUIX incites throughout his live performances. Since kicking off his Force Of Nature Tour in Atlanta in July, QUIX has brought his personally created brand new visual experience all across North America. The tour has been a true highlight in QUIX's career thus far, and IDK [Vol. 1] is just a taste of the pandemonium he brings to every single show. His new music caps a prolific year of releases for the trap minimalist, including the genre-bending Adventure Club collaboration "Life Long After Death (feat. badXchannels)" and the emotionally-charged summer burner "Guiding Light" featuring Swedish vocalist Sanna Martinez.



Fans can catch QUIX this fall as he wraps up the Force of Nature Tour, enlisting Juelz and Montell2099 on select dates across the United States and Canada.

IDK [Vol. 1] Tracklist

1. Huhhh

2. FON

3. Fiji Day 4

4. My house is IKEA

QUIX 2019 Force Of Nature Tour Dates

November 14 - The Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

November 15 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

November 16 - Coors Event Centre (Fancy Pants 002) - Saskatoon, SK, CAN

November 21 - Hell at Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

November 22 - Myth Nightclub - Jacksonville, FL

November 23 - Simon's Nightclub - Gainesville, FL

December 6 - Origin SF (All My Friends) - San Francisco, CA



Hailing all the way from New Zealand, QUIX initially traveled to North America in 2017 for 10 shows and finished up doing an astonishing 42. He has been tearing up the trap scene ever since, continuously shaking new ground with his unique sound design. Coming off three headline tours in 2018, including Coachella and support on Steve Aoki's Kolony tour, QUIX had a break-out year with his Illusions EP on Dim Mak, shaking the world's largest playlists and crowds alike. The eclectic six-track EP pushed the boundaries of electronic music, showcasing QUIX's diverse range of skills and ingenuity. "Giving Up" and his collaboration with Vincent, "Hero," have racked up millions of plays and creatively merge genres with powerful vocals, while staying true to his signature sound. QUIX has also been honored by Spotify to feature on the cover of their two biggest international dance playlists, "Mint" and "Dance Rising." QUIX has quickly gained regular live support from top tier DJs including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Diplo, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, What So Not, Adventure Club and has released on labels including Dim Mak, OWSLA and Mad Decent. Coming off a cosmicMeadow performance at EDC 2019 and collaborations with Adventure Club and Alison Wonderland, the future looks bright for Kiwi producer as he continues his global ascension.





