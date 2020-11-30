Producer Michael Franklin Shares New Tribute To John Lennon

People from all walks of life have been affected by the music of The Beatles. They gave the world inspiration and happiness in almost everything they did. On October 9, the 80th anniversary of his birth, a new music video will be released honoring John Lennon - "John Lennon: A Day In His Life", Grammy- nominated American producer, Michael Franklin, and Beatles animator, Alvaro Ortega teaming up to create it.

The spark of Lennon's tribute began when Franklin awoke from a dream in which he dreamt of the Lennon song, "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" while hearing John's voice singing "A Day In The Life". Amazed by the similarity between the two songs' chord sequences and lyrics, Franklin hurriedly put this combination to the piano, the next night, another similar dream awakening him again - this time the baroque piano solo bridge sped up to sound like a harpsichord dashed off by my father, Sir George Martin, for John's song, "In My Life" from Rubber Soul while The Beatles were on a lunch break.

"John Lennon: A Day In His Life" is Franklin's montage of some of the most memorable moments we love from The Beatles songs, John's vocals superimposed over a cleverly stitched together visual collage, the tribute based on an original score from the "Sergeant Pepper" album.

Franklin said, "I realized the same chord progressions are in 'Eleanor Rigby', as well as other Beatles songs. It was quite a surprise, and I couldn't stop thinking about what The Beatles did. I dove right in, exploring other Beatles song bites. The music production took about three weeks to research, edit, and arrange."

After completion of the tribute track, it was time to synchronize the video. Franklin had been aware of Ortega's unique animations of The Beatles for several years, skillfully editing on his laptop previous bit and pieces of Ortega's work, demonstrating to him what could be done, reaching out to Ortega in Spain, Ortega happily agreeing, the rest now history.

A tribute to John Lennon. A new music video. "A Day In His Life". This unique musical and visual tribute has been created with deep, heartfelt loving care for one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Watch the video here:

