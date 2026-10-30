Princess Goes Release Album 3 with New Single Walking in Soho

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Avant-indie supergroup Princess Goes, composed of vocalist, lyricist, musician, and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus), keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper), and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), has released their fourth full-length album, 3.

Alongside the release, the band highlights new single 'Walking in Soho,' a wistful, dreamy reflection on the city where the three members first met.

'Princess Goes would never have happened without NYC,' Yanowitz shares. 'We 3 met here and made most of our music in this beautiful, wild, misshapen place. 'Walking In Soho' is a song we've been working on, in some form, for the better part of 2 decades. It's a song about coming to NYC with a dream, and chasing it with every ounce of life that we have in us .. sweating blood til we've made our noise. It's a very personal song about what this city means to us, and about the magic that still very much exists here.'

Princess Goes spent the past two years writing and recording 3, taking a different approach from their previous releases, which they self-produced in their studio just off Union Square in Manhattan. This time, they teamed up with producer Brandon Bost, who also co-wrote several songs with the band. Recorded primarily at Shifted Studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, 3 marks the first Princess Goes album to feature real drums throughout, with almost no loops. It's also the first record to feature lead vocals from drummer Peter Yanowitz.

'I think for each of us Princess came out of nowhere in our lives' Yanowitz reflects. 'We weren't necessarily looking to start a band, we were just 3 friends being creative together. We had a space downtown in NYC where we all would meet up and make stuff. Eventually we made enough stuff to share with the world, and we haven't looked back since. We've also had the luxury of growing sort of under the radar. It's been a slow burn to this process and we like that people stumble into discovering us and then stick with us.'

'We have very dedicated fans. We've been able to do the work and develop our sound on our own terms without anyone trying to make us into something that we're not. This new record feels like the culmination of every hour we've spent together working on Princess, almost like we needed to make all that other stuff just to be fortunate enough to be in a position to fully blossom and make this new record, which we feel is our most definitive work to date.'

With 3, Princess Goes hit their stride—two decades in the making, and entirely on their own terms.

The group also previously released singles 'Heart 2 Heart,' 'French Kiss,' 'Sincere Chroma,' and 'Stranger' from the new record.

'Walking in Soho' and 3 by Princess Goes are out now.

3 Tracklisting

1. Heart To Heart

2. Walking In Soho

3. French Kiss

4. Fall Chroma

5. Be Heavy

6. Polaroid

7. Stranger

8. Skin Suit

9. Snaggletooth

10. Sincere Chroma

11. Good Morning

About Princess Goes

Princess Goes is a band from New York City featuring Michael C. Hall (vocals), Matt Katz-Bohen (keys/synth/bass/guitar) and Peter Yanowitz (vocals/drums/percussion/bass/guitar/synth). The trio met over a dozen years ago on a Broadway stage in wigs and make-up performing in the rock musical Hedwig & The Angry Inch. The three had so much fun pretending to be in a band together that when the show closed a couple years later they decided to start their own. The first songs they wrote, 'Love American Style' and 'Vicious,' had an energy unique to their three distinct personalities, so they wrote another, and then another, and soon they couldn't stop writing songs together. When the dust settled there were 10-15 songs in that first burst. Matt, Mike, and Peter came up with a name (originally 'Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum'), booked a show, and made tee shirts. To date, they have a debut EP and three full-length albums out, with a fourth full length due in 2026. They have played over a hundred shows worldwide.

Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson









Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson

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