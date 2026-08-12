Photos: Princess Goes to Release 3 LP, Shares "French Kiss" Single

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PRINCESS GOES, the avant-indie group led by actor and musician Michael C. Hall, has announced its fourth full-length album, titled 3, set for release on October 31. Alongside the announcement, the trio shared a new single and video for 'French Kiss,' a track described as electro pop disco rock with a sprawling, cinematic six-and-a-half-minute runtime.

Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson





Princess Goes, the avant-indie supergroup composed of vocalist, lyricist, musician, and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus), keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper), and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) — return today with the announcement of their fourth full-length album, 3 out October 31, 2026.

'French Kiss' is electro pop disco rock, lush synths dripping Daft Punk, Justice, and Isabelle Adjani, born in a warehouse in Brooklyn,' Katz-Bohen explains. 'The vocoder-infused chorus beckons us sensually; the unruffled vocals and playful, surreal lyrics of the verses entice; the drums propel us to D.A.N.C.E.; the deep bass, disco strings and analog Moroder-esque arpeggios carry us away into the lights of the glittering, Gallian night.'

'French Kiss was born in the studio after a long day working on other songs for the album,' Yanowitz adds. 'We just started creating the bed for this song to lay in.. together with our producer Brandon Bost. It was pure joy to make.'

Filmed by Yanowitz, the accompanying music video is an intimate, psychedelic collage of color and desire, with bodies dissolving into one another in visuals that mirror the song's hypnotic intensity.

Following 'Sincere Chroma,' an ethereal showcase of the band's Signature Sound, and 'Stranger,' a blur of '90s grunge, Britpop, and dance-rock influences, 3 is shaping up to be the band's most expansive and immersive release yet.

'French Kiss' by Princess Goes is out August 12, 2026. 3 the LP is out October 30, 2026.

3 Tracklisting

1. Heart To Heart

2. Walking In Soho

3. French Kiss

4. Fall Chroma

5. Be Heavy

6. Polaroid

7. Stranger

8. Skin Suit

9. Snaggletooth

10. Sincere Chroma

11. Good Morning

Princess Goes is a band from New York City featuring Michael C. Hall (vocals), Matt Katz-Bohen (keys/synth/bass/guitar) Peter Yanowitz (vocals/drums/percussion/bass/guitar/synth). They met a dozen years ago on a Broadway stage in wigs and make-up (and Michael in a dress), performing in the award winning rock musical, Hedwig & The Angry Inch. The 3 were having so much fun pretending to be in a band together that when the show closed a couple years later they decided to start their own. The first song they wrote, 'Love American Style', had an energy unique to their 3 distinct personalities, so they wrote another.. and then another, and soon they couldn't stop writing songs together. When the dust settled there were 10-15 songs in that first burst and they thought, surely, some wild alchemy was at work here. A band was somehow forming underneath them, and they were curious enough so they went with it. Matt, Mike, and Peter came up with a name (originally Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum'), booked a show and made tee shirts.. To date, they have a debut EP and 2 full length albums out, with a 3rd full length due in 2026. They have played over a hundred shows worldwide and yet there is still something mysterious and under the radar about the group.

'I think for each of us Princess came out of nowhere in our lives', says drummer Peter Yanowitz. 'We weren't necessarily looking to start a band, We were just 3 friends being creative together. We had a space downtown in NYC where we all would meet up and make stuff. Eventually we made enough stuff to share with the world, and we haven't looked back since.

We've also had the luxury of growing sort of under the radar. It's been a slow burn to this process and we like that people stumble into discovering us and then stick with us. We have very dedicated fans. We've been able to do the work and develop our sound on our own terms without anyone trying to make us into something that we're not. This new record feels like the culmination of every hour we've spent together working on Princess, almost like we needed to make all that other stuff just to be fortunate enough to be in a position to fully blossom and make this new record, which we feel is our most definitive work to date'.

PRINCESS GOES is composed of Michael C. Hall on vocals and lyrics, Matt Katz-Bohen of BLONDIE and Cyndi Lauper's band on keyboards, and Peter Yanowitz of THE WALLFLOWERS and MORNINGWOOD on drums. The group has previously earned praise from outlets including FLOOD Magazine, UPROXX, and Louder Than War for its blend of new wave and synth-pop influences.



Photo Credit: Alexander Thompson

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