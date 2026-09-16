Power Take Off Release Single 'Cornfields at Midnight'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Power Take Off are turning up the volume with their new single, 'Cornfields at Midnight,' which was released August 18th on all streaming platforms via ANRGIRL/Betachain, distributed through FUGA/Universal. The track showcases the band's signature combination of raw energy, tight musicianship, infectious hooks, and the unmistakable chemistry of a band built around family.

'Cornfields at Midnight' follows the band's recent success with 'Dixie Cup,' which has surpassed 100,000 streams in just a few months. Produced by Malcolm Springer and recorded at Stoner Creek Studios, owned by Peter Keys of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the milestone further established Power Take Off as a rising force in the rock scene.

At the heart of Power Take Off are father-and-son duo Scott and Ayden, whose musical journey began in 2019. During the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two began creating music together in the basement studio of their family home. What started as a creative outlet quickly became the foundation for a band with a sound and identity all its own.

Scott, a fourth-generation farmer and truck driver with more than 35 years in the music industry, takes on a new roll in the band. Once a drummer, Scott now takes center stage as the band's charismatic lead vocalist. His son, Ayden, began playing drums at an early age and has developed into a dynamic and highly skilled performer, bringing youthful intensity and precision to the band's live shows.

Scott shares, 'Being a fourth-generation farmer, it's hard to watch the landscape I grew up with change year after year. There's something heartbreaking about seeing farmland, family farms, and small communities disappear as the world around them continues to grow. 'Cornfields at Midnight' is a reflection on time, change, and the transformation happening across rural communities throughout America's heartland. It's about saying goodbye to the small towns we knew and saying hello to big business and urban sprawl, watching concrete replace cornfields. That's what inspired the lyrics 'in a concreted city that use to be our town.''

'Power Take Off are Midwestern farm boys at heart, and this song is our way of bringing awareness to something that matters deeply to us. We're not trying to tell people how to feel, we're simply sharing our thoughts, our memories, and our perspective on what's being lost as our hometowns change. We believe it's a conversation worth having.'

The band's lineup is rounded out by Ethan 'Hank' Schluter and Mike 'Cowboy' Delp on guitar, with Jakob 'JR' on bass. Together, the five-piece has built a reputation for electrifying performances, taking their music across the United States and completing multiple tours alongside national acts.

One of Power Take Off's most distinctive live moments comes when the father-and-son duo switches roles onstage. Scott returns to the drums while Ayden steps up to the microphone, giving audiences a completely different side of the band and highlighting the musical versatility that has become a hallmark of their performances.

'Cornfields at Midnight' continues that evolution, pairing Power Take Off's hard-driving rock 'n' roll attitude with the polished production of Chuck Alkazian. The result is a track designed to hit just as hard through a pair of headphones as it does from the stage.

Power Take Off also recently brought their live show to Taste of Madison in Madison, Wisconsin, on September 5, further expanding their presence on the festival and touring circuit.

'Cornfields at Midnight' is available now.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Lodi Brew-B-Que Festival | Main St in Lodi — Sat Sept 19th 2-6pm — w/ The Cattlemen

The Windsor | Deforest WI — Fri Sept 25th 7-10 pm

Anchor Inn | Newville WI — Sat Oct 3rd 7-11 pm — w/ The Cattlemen

The Windsor | Deforest WI — Sat Oct 10th 7-10 pm

Schuster's Farm | Deerfield WI — Fri Oct 16th 7-10 pm

Schuster's Farm | Deerfield WI — Sat Oct 17th 7-10 pm

Anchor Inn | Newville WI — Friday Oct 23rd 7-11 pm — w/ The Cattlemen

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link