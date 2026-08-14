SALIVA Release New Album BREAKING THROUGH via Judge & Jury Records

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SALIVA has released a new studio album, BREAKING THROUGH, via Judge & Jury Records. The project arrives alongside the announcement of a co-headlining U.S. tour with DROWNING POOL, marking 25 years since the release of the bands' breakthrough albums EVERY SIX SECONDS and SINNER.

At the heart of the release is the album's title track, 'Breaking Through,' a deeply personal anthem inspired by frontman Bobby Amaru's journey to sobriety. Both the song and the album chronicle the difficult realities of addiction, mental health, grief, and self-discovery before ultimately arriving at hope and resilience. The accompanying music video reinforces these themes through the story of a man imprisoned by addiction as his life slowly slips away beyond the walls surrounding him.

Bobby Amaru shares, ''Breaking Through' is a project about confronting adversity and finding the strength to move beyond it. I was deeply affected by the recent losses and hardships experienced throughout the music community, including Wayne Swinny, Ozzy Osbourne, Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit, and Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down. This album explores the weight of grief while refusing to surrender to it. Each song represents a uniquely different facet of loss, resilience, and healing, coming together to paint a powerful portrait of what it means to endure, persevere, and ultimately embrace the light.'

The album features collaborations with Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch, and Austin John Winkler, founder and former frontman of Hinder. Together, the songs reflect the belief that healing isn't instantaneous, it is built one day, one decision, and one breakthrough at a time.

Breaking Through was produced by Bobby Amaru and Steve Perreira, with executive production from Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Daughtry) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The acclaimed production team brings additional weight to an album that balances arena-ready hooks with raw emotional honesty, allowing Saliva's most personal collection of songs to hit with both power and authenticity.

The release arrives as Saliva embarks on an exciting new chapter. Their upcoming co-headlining U.S. tour with Drowning Pool celebrates a catalog that has defined hard rock for over two decades while introducing fans to a record that reflects where the band stands today, honest, battle-tested, and stronger than ever.

Joint VIP experiences featuring both Drowning Pool and Saliva will also be available for fans looking to celebrate this milestone tour in an even bigger way. VIP packages including exclusive experiences and limited offerings will go on sale soon.

From the explosive energy that first made Saliva a staple of modern rock radio to the vulnerability found throughout Breaking Through, the band continues to prove why their music resonates across generations.

Breaking Through is available now on all major streaming platforms via Judge & Jury Records.

Tracklist

Hit 'Em Where It Hurts

Cope

Too Broke To Fix

Breaking Through

Sadistic Love

Edge of a Knife

Rivers

Peace of Mind

Fight of My Life

Sin City Mistress

Last Goodbye

Weird

Longshot

Tour Dates

Aug 14, 2026: Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Drowning Pool only

Aug 14, 2026: Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex Saliva only

Aug 15, 2026: North Ridgeville, OH @ Afterburn Fest Drowning Pool only

Aug 15, 2026: San Diego, CA @ SeaWorld San Diego Saliva only

Aug 22, 2026: Cumberland, MD @Rock the Mountains

Aug 23, 2026: Lexington, MD @ The Rex Venue Drowning Pool and Saliva

Aug 29, 2026: Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

Sept 10, 2026: Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Rock & Ride Saliva only

Sept 19, 2026: Grey, Louisiana @ HeroFest Drowning Pool, only

Sept 19, 2026: Hutchinson, KS @ Kansas State Fair Saliva only

Oct 2, 2026: Sacramento, CA @ AfterShock Drowning Pool only

Oct 3, 2026: Murrells Inlet, SC @ 3393 Hwy 17 Business Saliva only

Oct 8, 2026: Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Oct 9, 2026: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct 10, 2026: Kyle, TX @ The Railhouse Bar

Oct 12, 2026: Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 13, 2026: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Oct 15, 2026: Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Oct 16, 2026: Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Oct 17, 2026: Ormond Beach, FL @ Iron Horse Saloon

Oct 18, 2026: Kansasville, WI @ 1175's

Oct 21, 2026: Chicago, IL @ West Chicago Social Club

Oct 22, 2026: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Concert Lounge

Oct 23, 2026: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Oct 25, 2026: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Saliva exploded onto the hard rock scene with anthems like 'Click Click Boom' and 'Your Disease,' the latter earning a Grammy nomination. Their major-label debut Every Six Seconds (2001) went double-platinum, followed by Back Into Your System (2002), which produced hits including 'Always,' 'Raise Up,' and 'Rest In Pieces.'

Since 2011, frontman Bobby Amaru has led the band through a new era with releases including Rise Up (2013), Love, Lies & Therapy (2016), 10 Lives (2018), Every Twenty Years EP (2021), and Revelation (2023). In 2023, the band suffered the devastating loss of founding guitarist Wayne Swinny, whose legacy continues to shape their music and live shows. Reflecting on his passing, Amaru shared, 'This band meant more to Wayne than music itself, and he wanted us to continue in its current form.'

In 2025, Saliva released Revelation: Retold via Judge & Jury Records, a deluxe reimagining of their 2023 album featuring guest vocals, unreleased tracks, and new takes on fan favorites, reinforcing the band's resilience and continued evolution. Saliva is looking forward to supporting their 2026 Album Breaking Through with a string of appearances at events like Sturgis & Kansas' State Fair as well as a fall co-headline tour with their friends in Drowning Pool.

About Judge & Jury

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Flyleaf, Halestorm, In Flames, etc.) & second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Howard and Neil started working together creatively when Howard produced One-X. He continued to work with the band and produced the albums Life Starts Now, Outsider, and EXPLOSIONS. With the combination of Howard's production and Neil's songwriting, they now have the most #1 songs at active rock radio in history. Still working with Three Days Grace, they also separately formed the production/artist/songwriting powerhouse known as Judge & Jury.

The title track, inspired by frontman Bobby Amaru's journey to sobriety, addresses addiction, grief and mental health, with Amaru citing the recent deaths of Wayne Swinny, Ozzy Osbourne, Sam Rivers and Brad Arnold as influences on the record. BREAKING THROUGH features guest appearances from Johnny Van Zant of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Trevor McNevan of THOUSAND FOOT KRUTCH, and Austin John Winkler, formerly of HINDER, and was produced by Amaru and Steve Perreira, with Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE serving as executive producers. More on the upcoming tour with DROWNING POOL can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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