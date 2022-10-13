Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Portland Rapper sadeyes Releases New Single 'dropout'

Portland Rapper sadeyes Releases New Single 'dropout'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Portland creative sadeyes has had a busy year- after the release of his debut album and two EP's to follow, the prolific artist still has more music on the horizon.

Today, he shares a suave new single titled "dropout" that finds him venturing from lo-fi into cloud-rap with a menacing track featuring a loop of twinkly keys infused into a trap beat. Stroking his own ego with boastful rhymes, he lyrically flexes on his haters and anyone else who's doubted him, creating the perfect song to vibe to during your next blunt rotation.

"I'm ready to be vulnerable with my music again in new ways," says sadeyes. "I'm not the same 19-year-old kid I was when lo-fi was all I felt like I could express myself with."

sadeyes (Nate Lewis) pushes the envelope as an artist, drawing from alternative, emo rap and hyperpop to sonically represent his truth. Channeling the versatility of the human experience, Lewis' confessional lyricism, haunting metaphors and lo-fi production embody a vulnerability that's universally relatable.

Since his start in 2017, sadeyes has released a carefully crafted catalog of over two dozen singles, three EPs and an album. As his name might suggest, sadeyes' lyrics draw deeply from his personal experience with all facets of human emotion-and the trek he's had that inspires his storytelling. Love, heartbreak, personal loss, and reprieve of mental health are themes common throughout his songs. Over the course of his career, sadeyes amassed over 140M+ streams, 820k+ monthly listeners, and an assiduous fanbase that proliferates with each release.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Regional Awards


