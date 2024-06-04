Poppy Releases Single 'New Way Out'; Will Open for Thirty Seconds to Mars This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos, Poppy has returned with her latest genre-defying single, "New Way Out," released via Sumerian Records. This track masterfully blends hard-hitting rock with captivating industrial pop, highlighting Poppy's dynamic vocals. Her seamless transition from pleading clean singing to passionate screams brings to life the song's message of self-growth and pulling oneself back from the edge, especially in the powerful chorus: "cause they push to pull me down, and I’m forced to face who I’ve become, the silence screams so loud, I caught myself before the bottom... I need a new way, give me a new way out."

The new song follows on the heels of Poppy's recent successful collaborations: Bad Omens' "V.A.N," currently climbing the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose's "Suffocate," which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Poppy brings something special and very different to both releases, showing her versatility as an artist.

2024 is already a monumental year for Poppy's live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining Bad Omens on the Concrete Forever Tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own Zig Tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported Avenged Sevenfold on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she'll be opening for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their North American run.

Originating from a dance background, Poppy’s first steps in the creative world began with performance art video vignettes. These vignettes evolved, allowing the unique, multi-hyphenate performer to dig deep visually and experiment sonically to create something entirely new. After initially signing to LA’s Sumerian Records, she released her album, 2020’s I Disagree, to much acclaim. Disregarding labels and genres, it tallied over 100 million streams, and the song “BLOODMONEY” earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance, the first ever solo female artist nominated in the category.

Poppy’s 2023 Zig is a reflection of an artist who has been in the public eye since her late teens coming into her own in her late 20’s as a woman who knows what she wants and who she is. Pairing immersive, roiling electronics with candy-coated vocals, songs on Zig bubble just under the skin. At times, the music’s cool lacquer gives way to Poppy’s own lacerating screamed lyrics, the perfect complement to dislodging the songs’ pointed pop edges. Since its release, Zig has earned over 12 million streams globally, launching Poppy to 663M streams globally. It also reached #8 on Billboard’s Current Alternative Albums Charts and #9 on Billboard’s Current Rock Albums Charts.

POPPY TOUR DATES

7/26 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

7/27 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

7/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

7/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/2 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/3 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

8/6 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/7 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

8/9 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

8/10 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

8/12 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

8/14 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/15 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

8/18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

8/20 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^

8/23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre ^

8/24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/27 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

8/29 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

8/30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

9/4 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

^ Supporting Thirty Seconds To Mars

Photo Credit: Sam Cannon

