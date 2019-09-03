Pop Duo Electric Guest Announce Global Headline Tour

In support of their highly-anticipated forthcoming album, acclaimed pop duo Electric Guest has announced the KIN WORLD TOUR, a massive global headline run, with special guests Wafia, Petrie, Joanna and Soleima. The magnetic pair will bring their impressive, high-energy live show to cities throughout North America and Europe, starting at The Showbox in Seattle, WA on October 28th and continuing through to a finale show at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ on February 24th. See full tour itinerary below.

For every ticket to the KIN WORLD TOUR sold, $1 will go to Stand for Children, an organization focused on ensuring all students receive a high quality, relevant education, especially those whose boundless potential is overlooked and under-tapped because of their skin color, zip code, first language, or disability. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6th at 10AM local time.

Today's tour announce comes alongside a brand-new official remix of Electric Guest's latest release "Dollar." The feel-good, synth-filled remix from French rapper, DJ and producer 20Syl is available at all DSPs now. The incredibly talented 20Syl has previously remixed many accomplished artists such as Rihanna, Schoolboy Q, and Odesza.

"Dollar" was the first release off the duo's upcoming LP which will mark Electric Guest's first full-length release in two years, as well as their first new music since Taccone earned a GRAMMY® Award for co-writing and co-producing Portugal. The Man's worldwide smash single, "Feel It Still." The upbeat summer track debuted as a Zane Lowe World Record on his Beats 1 show and came accompanied by a music video directed by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone and featuring an authentic, custom-built DeLorean hovercraft replica.

The original track received critical acclaim upon release, with Billboard proclaiming: "Electric Guest have made an eclectic return with feel-good anthem, 'Dollar.'Complex premiered the official music video and declared: "The track is representative of the duo's goal of entering this latest era with a desire to make straight up, unapologetic pop."

Co-produced by Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, Foster the People), Electric Guest's new album sees Taccone and Matthew Compton pushing modern pop towards their own unique worldview, melding sunshine soul grooves and sugar candy hooks with ambitious production and a subversive lyrical power.

Electric Guest's recent contributions to the pop landscape don't stop with "Feel It Still." Taccone and Compton joined forces with Carly Rae Jepsen to co-write and co-produce "Feels Right (Feat. Electric Guest)," the only feature on the pop star's critically-acclaimed new album Dedicated. As extremely collaborative creators, each have recent credits on tracks for artists ranging from Cold War Kids to Aminé.

ELECTRIC GUEST GLOBAL TOUR

With Special Guests Wafia ^ / Petrie * / Joanna > / Soleima #

October

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade NYC (SOLD OUT)

28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox ^

29 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial ^

30 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom ^

November

1 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom ^

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent ^

3 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic ^

18 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix *

19 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie Club >

20 - Nimes, France - Le Paloma >

21 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey >

23 - Paris, France - Café De La Danse >

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow *

27 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden - Blue Room *

29 - Erlangen, Germany - PULS Festival 2019 (Indoor)

30 - Munich, Germany - PULS Festival 2019 (Indoor)

December

2 - London, UK - Village Underground *

3 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute *

4 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts *

5 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall *

January

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon #

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad #

31 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk #

February

Feb 1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Downstairs #

Feb 2 - Dallas, TX - Trees #

Feb 4 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In #

Feb 5 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre #

Feb 7 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

Feb 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

Feb 10 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

Feb 11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

Feb 14 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club #

Feb 16 - Columbus, OH - The Basement #

Feb 17 - Chicago, IL - Metro #

Feb 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

Feb 19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater #

Feb 21 - Denver, CO - The Summit #

Feb 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge #

Feb 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom #





