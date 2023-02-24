Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pontea Drops Love Song 'Our Love' Inspired By Her Own Wedding

This beautiful ballad serves as a musical love letter from Pontea to her husband and was gifted to him as a surprise performance on their wedding day.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Kicking the year off on a high note, LA-based singer-songwriter Pontea has released her latest single, "Our Love." This beautiful ballad serves as a musical love letter from Pontea to her husband and was gifted to him as a surprise performance on their wedding day in front of their closest friends and family. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful production capture the essence of true love and hope to echo and inspire the intimacy between lovers everywhere. Pontea's new direction in music is one where she feels the most authentic and raw, stripped down to just piano and vocals. This style is a reflection of her electrifying live performances and allows her to showcase her intimate personal side.

"I wrote this song as a way to express the depth of my love for my husband," says Pontea. "Our wedding day was the most special day of my life, and I wanted to create something that would always remind us of that day and the bond we share. It's the essence of my vows in the best way I know how to communicate, through music."

The process of writing "Our Love" was an intimate journey for Pontea. In the year leading up to her wedding, she made multiple attempts to write a love song for her husband, but nothing felt right until one day when creativity called and summoned her to the piano. "There's no telling when or how moments like these happen, when I feel a strong tug at my heart telling me that something is about to be born, and this was one of those moments I'll never forget," says Pontea. "Upon playing the first few notes, something landed differently than before, and I broke out into tears while improvising the first lyrics, 'Our love has known many lives. With you I've grown.' That's when I knew I had our song and everything flowed easily after that. The spoken word section is made up of poetry that I had written throughout our 8 year relationship - from falling in love, to growing together as a couple, to realizing that this is my person forever, and savoring the beauty of our love. It was an amazing feeling to revisit writings from years ago, to see that my feelings have not only remained, but have deepened even more since then."

Pontea's return to the music scene has been highly anticipated by her fans, and "Our Love" is the perfect introduction to the next chapter in her musical journey. This song is a must-listen for anyone looking to celebrate their love and is destined to become a modern-day classic, setting the tone for future weddings and special occasions.

About Pontea: Born and raised in Los Angeles, indie pop artist Pontea writes songs of self-love and relatable experiences of the human condition. After having stepped away from the limiting expectations of women in her Persian culture, Pontea has grown into an empowering figure for women in her own right. She has performed coast to coast and exudes independence from both emotional and sassy points of view. Her songs "Power" and "Bitches Having Babies'' have been heralded as anthems and embody her infectious songwriting and vocal abilities. Pontea's live shows are a must watch as she captivates audiences with her dynamic presence and eclectic flair. In a set that features keys, beatboxing, and a rare steel hand drum, she summons us into her soulful, animated, meditative, and rhythmic universe - keeping us glued to her every move.

Listen to "Our Love" on Spotify Here.



Blake Rose Releases New EP & Youll Get It When Youre Older Photo
Blake Rose Releases New EP & 'You'll Get It When You're Older'
Rising Australian artist, Blake Rose is back with the release of his brand-new EP, titled You’ll Get It When You’re Older, out now via AWAL Recordings. Along with the release of the EP comes an official music video for focus track, ‘Don’t Stop The Car,’ which was directed by Julian Buchan. 
Midtown Covers Know It All by Lagwagon Photo
Midtown Covers 'Know It All' by Lagwagon
The band has announced their forthcoming covers EP: We’re Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here’s Some Old Songs We Didn’t Write, set to be released on May 26th. The four song collection features Midtown’s take on influential songs from their past, starting with Lagwagon’s “Know It All.'
Alice Howe Releases New Single Somebodys New Love Now Photo
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'Somebody's New Love Now'
Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey.
Nicky Youre Releases New Single Shut Me Up Photo
Nicky Youre Releases New Single 'Shut Me Up'
23-year-old indie-pop artist Nicky Youre has released his infectious new song “Shut Me Up.” The track, produced by Cirkut (Britney Spears, Sam Smith), arrives alongside an official video that finds Nicky detailing the steps to clear your head when nervous about making the first move in a relationship.

