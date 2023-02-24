Pontea Drops Love Song 'Our Love' Inspired By Her Own Wedding

Kicking the year off on a high note, LA-based singer-songwriter Pontea has released her latest single, "Our Love." This beautiful ballad serves as a musical love letter from Pontea to her husband and was gifted to him as a surprise performance on their wedding day in front of their closest friends and family. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful production capture the essence of true love and hope to echo and inspire the intimacy between lovers everywhere. Pontea's new direction in music is one where she feels the most authentic and raw, stripped down to just piano and vocals. This style is a reflection of her electrifying live performances and allows her to showcase her intimate personal side.

"I wrote this song as a way to express the depth of my love for my husband," says Pontea. "Our wedding day was the most special day of my life, and I wanted to create something that would always remind us of that day and the bond we share. It's the essence of my vows in the best way I know how to communicate, through music."

The process of writing "Our Love" was an intimate journey for Pontea. In the year leading up to her wedding, she made multiple attempts to write a love song for her husband, but nothing felt right until one day when creativity called and summoned her to the piano. "There's no telling when or how moments like these happen, when I feel a strong tug at my heart telling me that something is about to be born, and this was one of those moments I'll never forget," says Pontea. "Upon playing the first few notes, something landed differently than before, and I broke out into tears while improvising the first lyrics, 'Our love has known many lives. With you I've grown.' That's when I knew I had our song and everything flowed easily after that. The spoken word section is made up of poetry that I had written throughout our 8 year relationship - from falling in love, to growing together as a couple, to realizing that this is my person forever, and savoring the beauty of our love. It was an amazing feeling to revisit writings from years ago, to see that my feelings have not only remained, but have deepened even more since then."

Pontea's return to the music scene has been highly anticipated by her fans, and "Our Love" is the perfect introduction to the next chapter in her musical journey. This song is a must-listen for anyone looking to celebrate their love and is destined to become a modern-day classic, setting the tone for future weddings and special occasions.

About Pontea: Born and raised in Los Angeles, indie pop artist Pontea writes songs of self-love and relatable experiences of the human condition. After having stepped away from the limiting expectations of women in her Persian culture, Pontea has grown into an empowering figure for women in her own right. She has performed coast to coast and exudes independence from both emotional and sassy points of view. Her songs "Power" and "Bitches Having Babies'' have been heralded as anthems and embody her infectious songwriting and vocal abilities. Pontea's live shows are a must watch as she captivates audiences with her dynamic presence and eclectic flair. In a set that features keys, beatboxing, and a rare steel hand drum, she summons us into her soulful, animated, meditative, and rhythmic universe - keeping us glued to her every move.

Listen to "Our Love" on Spotify Here.