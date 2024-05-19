John Ford Coley Reissues Four Albums To Streaming Services

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling artist John Ford Coley (best known for his early career work as one-half of the ‘70s duo England Dan & John Ford Coley whose hits included “I'd Really Love to See You Tonight,” “We'll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again” and “Love is the Answer”) announces his album, Sketches Vol. 1, will be available for streaming today for the first time ever. Hand-selected by Coley from his personal archives, the songs on Sketches Vol. 1 were recorded throughout his storied career but never released until 2021 and includes “Falling,” which he wrote with former bandmate Dan Seals before his death in 2009.

In partnership with StarVista Music, three additional albums are being digitally released, including Eclectic, Long Way Home (Live in Israel and L.A.), and The Very Best of, which all feature music from throughout his solo career.

Stream/listen to Sketches Vol. 1: https://lnk.to/JFCSketchesVol1

Stream/listen to Eclectic: https://lnk.to/JFCEclectic

Stream/listen to Long Way Home (Live): https://lnk.to/JFCLongWayHomeLive

Stream/listen to The Very Best of: https://lnk.to/TheVeryBestofJohnFordColey

“These songs have been the road map of life and musical career,” shares John Ford Coley. “From the duets with England Dan and after, the music has taken me around the world, as it is the universal language for us all. Although a couple of these albums were released in the past, I am hopeful that this partnership brings a new light to each song. This is the first time Sketches Vol. 1 has been available for streaming, which is very exciting.”

Coley wrote an autobiography in 2009, made his Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2022, and continues to tour throughout the world, including the following upcoming shows:

John Ford Coley Tour Schedule

JUN 07 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Sacramento, Calif

JUL 13 - George Washington Grand Hotel / Winchester, Va.

JUL 20 - Frederick Brown Amphitheater / Peachtree City, Va.

JUL 25 - Riviera Theatre / North Tonawanda, N.Y.

AUG 09 - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC / Canandaigua, N.Y.

AUG 30 - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino / Biloxi, Miss.

OCT 01 - Whiskey / Los Angeles, Calif (guest of Cherie Curry)

OCT 03 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 05 - Dosey Doe / Spring, Texas

OCT 12 - Ho-Chunk Gaming, Wisconsin Dells / Baraboo, Wis.

OCT 13 - George E. Potter Center / Jackson, Mich.

OCT 17 - Decatur Civic Center / Decatur, Ill.

OCT 23 - Mickey's Black Box / Lititz, Pa.

OCT 25 - Tilles Center / Brookville, N.Y. About John Ford Coley:

For nearly six decades, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Coley has thrilled audiences around the globe with his timeless and compelling music. Best known for his early work as half of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley, Coley has topped the charts in Japan and Israel and generated six Top-20s in the United States (four of them charting in the Top 10). He was recently named one of the “Top-10 Artists of All Time” (Rock Justice Award, 2019).



Over the years, he has shared the stage with such artists as Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, Carole King, Bread, Loggins & Messina, Poco, Orleans, Lou Gramm, and Gordon Lightfoot, just to name a few. He has written and produced for other acts, including The Hollies, Eddie Money, Tom Wurth, Connie Smith, Rob Guest, and Foss Doll, as well as corporate clients, including Maxwell House Coffee and Dr. Pepper.



His boundless creativity and friendly personality have allowed him many opportunities on TV and film. His acting credits include films such as "Dream a Little Dream" alongside Corey Feldman and Jason Robards and "Scenes from the Gold Mine" alongside musician Timothy B. Schmidt, as well as an episode of "America's Most Wanted."



John Ford Coley continues to tour, but when off the road, he is still creative and has even penned a book about his year in the industry entitled "Backstage Pass."

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Website

About StarVista Music:

StarVista Music offers artists and brands worldwide digital audio and video marketing, sales, and distribution, generating incremental income for artists and brand holders as well as driving global demand for artist repertoire via traditional promotion and aggressive social media development. With years of experience in distributing entertainment-based content and in live entertainment via sister company StarVista LIVE, StarVista Music is a trusted and effective marketing partner bringing world-class resources such as multi-channel marketing, publicity, in-house creative expertise, and long-standing industry relationships and marketing partnerships developed throughout our history.

Comments