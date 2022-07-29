PmBata Releases Newest Track 'Circus'

Today, PmBata releases "circus." The infectious track tells the diary-esque realization that, despite his best efforts, his relationship is toxic. With elegant musicality and charisma, PmBata recounts the story of being taken for fool.

The track arrives alongside a tongue-in-cheek visual that displays the artist playfully being forced into clown attire, complete with a face full of cake, before he can plan his escape.

"circus" comes in the wake of PmBata and Mike Posner's collab remix "i hate her boyfriend's track." The track explores the darker side of love and self awareness and takes listeners on a journey through PmBata and Mike Posner's mind. "i hate her boyfriend's face" reflects on PmBata's heartbreaking realization that being dependent on someone else's love was compensation for the fact that he didn't love himself. Posner joins in with his own verse detailing the hardships of self-love/confidence.

Boasting over 150 million catalogue streams and over 600k TikTok followers to date, PmBata is embarking on the next phase of his musical journey and gearing up for a forthcoming debut album.

Parker Bata, better known as PmBata, is taking the world by storm with his dynamic flow, stunning fluidity and rhythmic sound. At only 22 years old, PmBata is making waves with his new age Hip Hop that melds old school with new school, defying musical genres and expectations - all while pursuing his college degree. The Kansas City, MO native is a self-taught vocalist and producer. PmBata credits his sonic influences to Mac Miller, Chance the Rapper, and Logic which aided him in crafting his own sound, which he describes as a combination of catchy melodies with hard hitting rhythms with pop and jazz influences.

PmBata recorded and produced many of his early singles and projects while in college at University of Central Missouri, where he is currently studying music tech. These projects include 808 Facades and The Museum. He has since released notable singles like "Nobody Came To My Party", "Run It Up", "Down For Real", and fan favorite "Roadtrip." Look out for more music coming soon as he has no intention of slowing down.