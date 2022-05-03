Pink Mountaintops Shares New Track, 'Nikki Go Sudden,' Ahead of New Album Release

Today, ahead of the Friday, May 6th release of new album Peacock Pools via ATO Records, Pink Mountaintops pays homage to musical idol Nikki Sudden on the harmony-heavy and sweetly hedonistic new single " Nikki Go Sudden ," serenading the late Swell Maps and Jacobites singer/guitarist with a gorgeous convergence of twisted nursery rhyme and elegantly debauched mythmaking (e.g., "Hush baby-baby, now don't you cry/Mama's gonna buy you some collision time"). "I wrote that song just after Nikki Sudden died, a tribute to a fallen-rogue unsung hero who existed in his own weird outsider world," shares Pink Mountaintops' Stephen McBean .

FIND THE VISUALIZER FOR "NIKKI GO SUDDEN" HERE

"Nikki Go Sudden" follows the late-March release of the fantastically punchy and piano-laced twist on Black Flag 's pent-up classic " Nervous Breakdown " which opens Peacock Pools . "Steven McDonald used to always play a disco version of that bassline to annoy [Black Flag co-founder] Keith Morris when they were sound-checking for OFF!, and it ended up fitting perfectly with the demo I'd made," McBean revealed, referring to McDonald and Morris's hardcore supergroup . Keith Morris (Black Flag / Circle Jerks / OFF!) emphatically approves of this new version, and surrounding the release, shared: "Great job taking a song that's been beaten to death by numerous punker dunkers and turning it into your own song! BRAVO!!!!"

McBean made a playful video to accompany the "Nervous Breakdown" single, cutting together found footage with appearances from McBean , Steven McDonald (Redd Kross ), violinist/vocalist Laena Myers- Ionita (Feels, Death Valley Girls), drummer/pianist Joshua Wells (Destroyer, Black Mountain), and drummer Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker).

In February, Pink Mountaintops marked their triumphant return after eight years with the announcement of Peacock Pools , ushering in this new era proudly with the rollicking, '70s-invoking sonic blast of lead single " Lights Of The City" accompanied by a video directed by George Mays.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR "NERVOUS BREAKDOWN" (BLACK FLAG cover) HERE

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR "LIGHTS OF THE CITY" DIRECTED BY GEORGE MAYS HERE

Pre-orders for Peacock Pools are available now and include limited-edition gold vinyl, indie exclusive splatter vinyl, CD, and digital. Pre-order here: https ://smarturl.it/Peacock_Pools. Pink Mountaintops are currently on the road for a NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR with dates that continue through June, following a leg supporting Dinosaur Jr. For this headline run, Pink Mountaintops are joined by Ashley Shadow .

TICKETS

Pink Mountaintops TOUR DATES w/ Ashley Shadow:

5.03 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

5.06 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall - RECORD RELEASE SHOW

5.08 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5.18 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

5.20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5.21 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

5.22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5.23 - London, ON @ Rum Runners

5.24 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

5.26 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East - Upstairs

5.27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

5.28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

5.29 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

5.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

6.01 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

6.02 - St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club

Since their 2004 self-titled debut, Pink Mountaintops have supplied an outlet for the more arcane fascinations of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean . On Peacock Pools- Pink Mountaintops' first new music in eight years-the British Columbia-born singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist shares 12 songs sparked from his magpie-like curiosity for a wild expanse of cultural artifacts: the sci-fi body horror of David Cronenberg , Disney Read-Along Records from the 1970s, early Pink Floyd and mid-career Gary Numan , John Carpenter movies, Ornette Coleman live videos, a 1991 essay on the cult of bodybuilding by postmodern feminist Camille Paglia . Featuring counterculture icons like Steven McDonald of Redd Kross and Dale Crover of Melvins , Peacock Pools alchemizes those obsessions into a body of work with its own enchanting power, the sonic equivalent of falling down a thousand rabbit holes at once and landing somewhere gloriously strange.

Pink Mountaintops' fifth full-length and debut release for ATO Records, Peacock Pools took shape from a batch of songs McBean first pieced together in the early days of the pandemic. "I'd moved into this cool little '50s rancher house outside L.A. and was just mucking about in my bedroom studio, and pretty soon I started reaching out to some friends who were also shacked up and craving broadband sonic collaboration," he recalls. Over the coming months, McBean began working remotely with a stacked lineup of musicians from the indie-rock and psych-pop and garage-punk worlds, including drummer/pianist Joshua Wells ( Destroyer , Black Mountain ), violinist/vocalist Laena Myers- Ionita ( Feels , Death Valley Girls ), drummer Ryan Jewell ( Riley Walker , Steve Gunn ), vocalist Emily Rose Epstein ( Ty Segall , Emily Rose & The Rounders ), and keyboardist Jeremy Schmidt ( Black Mountain , Sinoia Caves ). Produced by McBean and mixed in Vancouver by former Skinny Puppy member Dave "Rave" Ogilvie ( David Bowie , Nine Inch Nails ), Peacock Pools also features several songs recorded live in L.A. with McDonald and Crover , ultimately forming Pink Mountaintops most eclectic and magnificently unpredictable album to date.

READ: Pink Mountaintops : The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

Photo Credits: Laura Pleasants