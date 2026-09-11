Photos: Zorza Shares MOTION SICK Single Ahead of Debut Album

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Toronto's rising force in hyperpop Zorza has played festival stages across three continents this year. She has spent a lot of time alone between those shows too, in transit, in hotel rooms, in the hours between soundcheck and stage, working out what that actually costs her. 'Motion Sick' is the latest single and music video from her debut album 'internet niche fame,' due October 30, 2026. It is the second single from the album.















'Motion Sick' is an energetic hyperpop hard dance record built around soft layered vocals, intricate sound design, and synths that land with the weight of an entire tour bus. The track lives in that specific place Zorza knows well, capturing the dopamine loop of doing something you love at your absolute limit.

Where 'HAUNTED,' Zorza's first album single released in July, opened the cycle with questions about online persona and the gap between who you are IRL and what you construct for the screen, 'Motion Sick' grounds the story in the physical world. Two sides of the same artist, the one performing for an algorithm, and the one performing for a room full of people who found her through one.

'Motion Sick' drops as Zorza closes out a packed summer that has taken her through North America, Europe, and South America before the album lands October 30.

'Motion Sick' is out now via 4ever Music. It can be streamed at https://4evermusic.lnk.tt/motionsick.

'internet niche fame' is the debut full-length from Zorza on 4ever Music, out on October 30th.

About Zorza

Zorza is a DJ and producer from Toronto shaping the new wave of hyper-techno and rave-driven club music. Her sound blends hard-hitting techno and trance with nostalgic basslines, pop-leaning melodies, and hyperpop energy, a hybrid style that has become instantly recognizable. Releases on Big Beat Records and her Hyperdream EP in 2024 positioned her as a rising global force, followed by SPF INFINI: ZORZA, a 55-minute mixed project released in 2025 featuring entirely new music alongside a visual piece directed by Laurence 'Baz' Morais.

Zorza has performed at Dour Festival, Boiler Room x Teletech Manchester, Verknipt Festival, and WECANDANCE, and has shared stages with TDJ, Panteros666, Partiboi69, VTSS, and KRL MX. She founded 4ever Music to showcase emerging artists and staples in the hyper-techno, hard-dance, and trance scene.

About 4ever Music

4ever Music is an independent label founded by Toronto DJ and producer Zorza, distributed through Universal Music Group Canada. Built at the intersection of hyper-techno, hard-dance, hyperpop, and trance, the label exists to give a home to music that operates outside the traditional boundaries of dance and electronic. 4ever Music releases forward-moving club music rooted in online culture, built by artists who move between genres without apology.

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