Photos: Zorza Releases Debut Album INTERNET NICHE FAME

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Toronto DJ and producer Zorza releases her debut album 'internet niche fame' via 4ever Music, her independent label distributed through Universal Music Group Canada. Across eleven tracks, the record follows an artist who built her name in the niche corners of the internet and now has to live with what that means, on stage, on the road, and in her own head.

The title says it plainly. Everyone gets a moment of fame online, most often inside a niche community, and the work of keeping it going never stops. Zorza wrote 'super internet niche fame' near the end of the process and says it 'really sums up the entire album for me.' The song looks at online fandom and at a creative world with no ceiling.

Musically, the album returns to the upbeat hyperdance Zorza built her name on and pushes it further. Hard dance, hyperpop, and trance run in internet overdrive, with room for a witchhouse interlude, pop vocal verses, trap hi hats, 808s, and hardstyle kicks. 'OnlyFriends,' one of the first songs she wrote, set the direction with a second fake out drop and a looser approach than the techno in her sets. 'number 1' is the album's only collaboration. Zorza felt it needed more than her own vocals, and found what it was missing in the voice of Julia Cooper.

Underneath the energy, the album stays personal. 'HAUNTED' deals with the pull to reinvent yourself online. 'Motion Sick' comes from a stretch of touring when Zorza felt worn down and isolated. 'waste' and 'Last Ride' were written close together about the same relationship, one she knew was not good for her and kept returning to anyway. 'waste' is loud and hard with a vulnerable center, a track that gives her crying in the club vibes every time she plays it live. 'Last Ride' is where she realized it was over.

The album has already shown its range through four singles. 'HAUNTED' opened the era in July with a video that has Zorza haunted by the spirit of a DJ. 'Motion Sick' followed in September, with a video that puts her alone in a karaoke room, giving the performance of a lifetime to an empty room. 'Last Ride' arrived on October 16 with visuals shot on a rooftop and in an empty parking lot. 'number 1' featuring Julia Cooper landed on October 28.

The release marks a new chapter for Zorza as a label head. She launched 4ever Music in May 2026 with 'BADBOYS,' a collaboration with Belgian duo Promis3, followed by 'ONEBODY' in June. The label spotlights emerging voices in hyper techno, hyperpop, hard dance, and trance, and gives this record a home on her own terms.

Zorza has been building toward this for years. She released 'Everything U Need' on Big Beat Records and her Hyperdream EP in 2024, followed by the first SPF INFINI mixed album in 2025. Her live career has taken her to Ultra Music Festival, EDC Orlando, Dour Festival, Boiler Room x Teletech Manchester, Verknipt Festival, and WECANDANCE, and onto bills with TDJ, Panteros666, Partiboi69, VTSS, and KRL MX.

The album ends on 'SPELLBIND,' which Zorza calls her love song to music. She built it to pull in everything the record has been, from trap hi hats and 808s to hardstyle and four on the floor kicks. It answers the question the album keeps asking. Why keep going? Because of 'that feeling of being alive through art,' the club moment she fights for in the middle of burnout on 'aLive.'

'internet niche fame' is released October 30, 2026 via 4ever Music. It can be streamed or downloaded here.

Tracklist

1. Haunted

2. Motion Sick

3. waste

4. Last Ride

5. when i fall, i fall hard(core)

6. number 1 (feat. Julia Cooper)

7. OnlyFriends

8. super internet niche fame

9. aLive

10. SPELLBIND

About Zorza

Zorza is a DJ and producer from Toronto shaping the new wave of hyper-techno and rave-driven club music. Her sound blends hard-hitting techno and trance with nostalgic basslines, pop-leaning melodies, and hyperpop energy, a hybrid style that has become instantly recognizable. Releases on Big Beat Records and her Hyperdream EP in 2024 positioned her as a rising global force, followed by SPF INFINI: ZORZA, a 55-minute mixed project released in 2025 featuring entirely new music alongside a visual piece directed by Laurence 'Baz' Morais.

Zorza has performed at Dour Festival, Boiler Room x Teletech Manchester, Verknipt Festival, and WECANDANCE, and has shared stages with TDJ, Panteros666, Partiboi69, VTSS, and KRL MX. She founded 4ever Music to showcase emerging artists and staples in the hyper-techno, hard-dance, and trance scene.

For more on Zorza, visit Instagram, Spotify, SoundCloud, and TikTok.

About 4ever Music

4ever Music is an independent label founded by Toronto DJ and producer Zorza, distributed through Universal Music Group Canada. Built at the intersection of hyper-techno, hard-dance, hyperpop, and trance, the label exists to give a home to music that operates outside the traditional boundaries of dance and electronic. 4ever Music releases forward-moving club music rooted in online culture, built by artists who move between genres without apology.

For more on 4ever Music, visit Instagram.



















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