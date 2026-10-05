Photos: Yung Gravy Releases 'BAEWATCH' Single, Announces JOYRIDER Tour

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Multi-platinum hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Yung Gravy has returned with his newest single and music video, 'BAEWATCH.' The single comes just over a month before his JOYRIDER North American Tour, set to kick off this October. Tickets are available here.

'BAEWATCH' delivers the iconic Yung Gravy sound, with an upbeat and relentless bouncing energy that is present throughout its entirety. The track opens with Gravy's identifiable humor and playful delivery as the production kicks into a bright, euphoric groove. Built around a lively and infectious sound, 'BAEWATCH' is a charismatic track that keeps Gravy's signature personality front and center.

Directed by Yung Gravy and Max Brindamour, the accompanying video pays homage to the 90s global pop culture phenomenon Baywatch starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, and is set on a Southern California beach, showcasing nonstop summer fun among the group. Starring Yung Gravy and his girlfriend and viral internet personality Ari Kytsya, the cast appears as lifeguards at the center of the plot, reminiscent of the 90s cult classic series.

Over the past year, Yung Gravy has continued to build momentum across music, live performances, and now kicking off his next chapter with the release of 'BAEWATCH.' The new single follows his recent announcement of the JOYRIDER North American Tour, set to make stops across the country. The JOYRIDER Tour will kick off on October 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, FL with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and more before wrapping in San Francisco on December 16th. With a catalog that includes ten Gold and four Platinum records, Gravy continues to prove his staying power, and 'BAEWATCH' continues that momentum, showcasing the humor, confidence, and charisma that define Gravy's approach.

















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 46 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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