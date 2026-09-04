Photos: YAO Releases New Single FOR OKINAWA Featuring AWICH and CHICO CARLITO

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YAO, a collective bringing together Japanese hip-hop queen Awich, acclaimed rapper Chico Carlito, globally renowned rock band ONE OK ROCK, and boundary-pushing band Paledusk, returns with their second single, 'FOR OKINAWA.'











Born from conversations shared between the members throughout the production process, 'FOR OKINAWA' explores Okinawa's history, culture, and the lasting scars of its past. Okinawa natives Awich and Chico Carlito have long shared stories of their homeland and the realities faced by those who continue to carry its history. Their perspectives deeply resonated with the other members of YAO, including Tokyo-born Taka (ONE OK ROCK), who came to share their desire for peace and determination to preserve Okinawa's cultural heritage.

It was this shared sense of purpose that became the foundation for the track. As the members reflected on an essential message they felt was needed not only in modern Japan but around the world, Taka (ONE OK ROCK) challenged himself to create a melody unlike anything he had attempted before. The result is a passionate and deeply personal work that sees the members draw from their distinct backgrounds, experiences, and roots while coming together around a common message.

With 'FOR OKINAWA', YAO continues to explore what becomes possible when artists from different musical and cultural backgrounds converge, creating a sound that is distinctly their own.

A music video for the track is set to be released soon, further expanding the world of YAO and bringing the story behind 'FOR OKINAWA' to life.

About YAO

YAO is a new collaborative project uniting Awich, Chico Carlito, ONE OK ROCK, and Paledusk. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese concept of 'Yaoyorozu'—the belief that countless spirits exist in all things—YAO celebrates the coexistence of diverse perspectives and creative voices.

Bringing together artists from different backgrounds across hip-hop, rock, mainstream, and underground music, YAO explores what becomes possible when boundaries are transcended and differences are embraced. The result is a bold new creative collective built on respect, connection, and the pursuit of new artistic expression.

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