SiM Releases New Album HOOMAN AFTER ALL, Tickets on Sale for World Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SiM has released its new album HOOMAN AFTER ALL via UNFD. Tickets are now on sale for the band's HOOMAN AFTER ALL World Tour.

Fans have previously been treated to singles 'FiVE TiMES DEAD', 'BLiNDEYES feat. Yukina from HANABIE.', and 'FREEZE ME UP' – the opening sequence on the hit anime BLACK TORCH – and 'DALALA', which was recently announced as the opening theme for the anime TANK CHAIR. The record can now be streamed in full for the first time at https://sim.lnk.to/HOOMANAFTERALL.

Frontman MAH shares: 'This album is our full on tribute to the prime era of rock from the late '90s to early 2000s. It feels fresh, but at the same time, there's this weird nostalgia running through it. We're taking this album all over the world, so get ready. See you in the pit!'

Fans around the world can look forward to celebrating SiM's new album as the band embarks on the HOOMAN AFTER ALL World Tour later this year. Kicking off in September with a handful of Japanese dates, the tour will also stop in North America as well as the UK/EU. For additional information, visit SxixM.com.

About SiM

SiM (Silence iz Mine) conquered their native country with a vibrant mix of nü-metal and postmodern hard rock injected with hardcore attitude. Then the self-described 'Reggae PUNX from Japan' broke into the US rock scene with hard-charging singles, including the No. 1 smash 'The Rumbling'. In 2026, nearly six million people around the world watch and listen to SiM on YouTube every month. With the release of PLAYDEAD in 2023, the alt-metal four-piece cemented their status as one of Japan's most successful global rock exports. The new album HOOMAN AFTER ALL finds SiM channeling their passionate creative energy into the next fearless evolution of their sound.

SiM's music conjures the melodic bombast and rhythmic punch of early 2000s heavy hitters like Korn, Linkin Park, and Deftones, with precision blasts of chunky metalcore and the renegade spirit of classic reggae, two-tone ska, and punk that's supercharged generations of subculture. They headline arenas across Japan, as well as their own annual two-day fest, DEAD POP FESTIVAL. They've also toured with ONE OK ROCK and coldrain, headlined successful shows in Los Angeles and London, appeared at the UK's Download Festival, and trekked across the US with Dance Gavin Dance.

'In general, Japanese rock bands are kind of successful in Europe, but rarely in the US, where metal is totally outside the mainstream,' notes SiM's vocalist, MAH. 'So, we were surprised by the massive success of 'The Rumbling' and 'UNDER THE TREE' in the US. We didn't imagine or expect that!'

SiM began in Shonan, Kanagawa, Japan, in 2004. Prior to the band's formation, frontman MAH played in a high school group heavily inspired by Nirvana, Muse, Sublime, and punk. The reggae/punk vibe persisted as SiM took shape, while the band's heavier side evolved toward more aggressive metal. Show-Hate joined the band on guitar in 2006, and SiM's debut album, Silence iz Mine, followed two years later. In 2009, the current lineup was completed by SiN on bass and Godri on drums.

The LIVING IN PAiN mini album arrived in 2010, followed by their sophomore set, 2011's SEEDS OF HOPE. The band signed with Universal Music Japan for Pandora, which reached No. 5 in Japan in 2013. SiM sold out the world-famous Nippon Budokan in 2015 and the 17,000-capacity Yokohama Arena (modeled after New York's Madison Square Garden) in 2016. The same year, they made their US live debut at Knotfest Meets Ozzfest alongside Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Slipknot, and Slayer. Both 'EXiSTENCE' (chosen as the opening theme for the anime Rage of Bahamut: Genesis) and 'CROWS,' found on 2016's The Beautiful People, broke into the Top 20 on Billboard's Japan Hot 100.

THANK GOD, THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF WAYS TO KiLL ENEMiES, surfaced in 2020. SiM wrote 'The Rumbling' for the massive anime Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2, and 'The Rumbling' shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs in 2022, which measures streaming, sales, and airplay. It's now surpassed 234 million streams on Spotify. The 'TV Size' version accounts for another 100 million streams on Spotify and has over 226 million plays on YouTube Music. The band also provided 'UNDER THE TREE' as the ending theme for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1 (The Final Season Part 3, Part 1).

The PLAYDEAD track list included 'RED,' the theme song for the Netflix anime Kengan Ashura. 'The theme of the lyrics is 'the meaninglessness of division,'' MAH says of 'RED.' 'We all have different cultures, speak different languages, have different physical attributes. But when you cut through the skin, what flows out is the same at the end of the day—bright red blood. The division is the very thing we despise the most. We want everyone to view us as their friends and family.'

That broadminded and welcoming attitude runs throughout everything for which SiM stands. As a teen, MAH felt inspired by the crossover combustion of The Clash, The Specials, and Rancid (particularly their seminal album Life Won't Wait) and later bands like Linkin Park and Deftones. The goal is to translate and transform the spirit of that music for the next generation with a SiM twist.

The band's seventh studio album, HOOMAN AFTER ALL, embraces the full spectrum of the band's musical identity, with a full-circle swagger harkening back to their earliest inspirations. 'This album is our full-on tribute to the prime era of rock from the late nineties to the early 2000s,' says MAH. 'It feels fresh, but at the same time, there's this weird nostalgia running through it.'

Joined on their new album by instantly recognizable HANABIE. vocalist Yukina ('BLiNDEYES'), coldrain frontman Masato Hayakawa ('ZiON'), and ska punks HEY-SMITH ('The Sniffing Cats Ska'), SiM continue to blur the preconceived boundaries between metalcore, rock, and punk.

'Even though we play reggae and hardcore, we don't call ourselves a reggae or hardcore band,' MAH says. 'I believe SiM's music is heavy without being 'too' heavy. Everything is well balanced. And at the same time, we focus on making every song as catchy as possible, with not only the vocals but the guitars, too. We always think about striking the perfect balance, which helps make SiM unique.'

HOOMAN AFTER ALL Tracklist

1. FiVE TiMES DEAD (by my wallet)

2. BLiNDEYES feat. Yukina from HANABIE.

3. DALALA

4. HOLD MY BEER

5. Karen's Son

6. The Sniffing Cats Ska feat. HEY-SMITH

7. HOOMAN AFTER ALL

8. GHOST iN TOKYO

9. ZiON feat. Masato from coldrain

10. BLACK SUBMARiNE

11. FREEZE ME UP

12. Sailing On

Hooman After All North American Tour Dates

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonderland Ballroom

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

10/23 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/3 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/7 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/9 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/19 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/21 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Hooman After All UK/EU Tour Dates

1/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

1/22 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

1/23 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

1/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

1/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

1/28 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

1/30 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

1/31 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

2/1 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

2/3 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

2/4 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

2/6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

2/7 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

2/9 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

2/10 – Sint-Niklas, Belgium @ De Casino

2/12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Atelier

2/13 – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre

2/15 – Madrid, Spain @ Mon Live

2/16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmataz 2

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...