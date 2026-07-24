Ez Mil Releases New Single '2200'

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Ez Mil has released a new single titled 2200, out now through Interscope.

The track is the Las Vegas-based, Philippines-born rapper's second single this month. The official music video was shot on location in Ez Mil's hometown of Olongapo City (zip code 2200), as well as Manila, Los Angeles, Fujiyoshida (Mt. Fuji), and Tokyo.

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'2200' opens with Ez Mil shouting out the local landmarks, neighborhoods, and blocks that shaped him. The song then explodes into a mix of ominous organ buzz, skittering drum hits, and earthquaking glides as the rapper's tone shifts from reverent to commanding: 'You know we be twenty-two double-oh.' He then breaks down the relentless grind and resilience that's carried him this far. 'Stay on my hustle, not with the dissin' / Put in the muscle, work till I'm limpin.'

The video opens with Ez Mil weaving through the bustling streets of Olongapo City, hanging from the window of a tricked-out jeepney before heading to Japan, where he lands tricks at the FUJI BerriQs Skate Plaza performing at their grand opening for a crowd of fans and skaters at the foot of Mt. Fuji. From there, the journey culminates in a sold-out arena show in Manila. Capturing Ez Mil's relentless rise on the global stage, the visual chronicles his travels across the Philippines, Japan, and the United States, featuring standout cameos from legendary professional skateboarder Eric Koston, acclaimed Japanese rapper AWICH, and fellow Filipino R&B star Dionela.

Ez Mil stepped back into the spotlight just weeks ago with his Tagalog-language single 'Leon (Ka),' a ferocious display of his verbal prowess that doubled as a love letter to the Philippines. Ez Mil teamed with the locally brewed Leon Extra Strong Beer to release a cinematic music video co-starring Filipino luminaries like actor Gerald Anderson, MMA fighter Mark Striegl, aka Mugen — who also appeared on the Netflix reality competition series Physical: Asia alongside Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao — and the founders of DBTK apparel.

Earlier this year, Ez Mil stirred up rumors of his impending return when he shared a clip of his Lunar New Year Freestyle. Before that, he contributed to Eminem's blockbuster No. 1 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), lacing 'Head Honcho' with forceful verses in both English and Tagalog.

Ez Mil's last project, 2023's DU4LI7Y: REDUX, marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one. That set contained his first team-up with Eminem, the certified showcase of rap acrobatics 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts. He followed with the single 'Podium,' an equally confident and contemplative piece about what it means to have a platform as an artist.

The multi-hyphenate born Ezekiel Miller first broke out with 'Panalo (Trap Cariñosa)' when he brought the bilingual track to a live performance on the Wish USA Bus (an extension of the popular Philippines-based radio station Wish 107.5 FM). The video went viral, amassing more than 88 million views on YouTube. By that point, Ez Mil had already demonstrated remarkable versatility across hip-hop, R&B, EDM, indie-pop, alternative, heavy rock, and more.

About EZ MIL

Ezekiel Miller, professionally known as EZ MIL, was born and raised in Olongapo City, Philippines, on July 27, 1998. He is a proud Filipino-American recording artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. He began his cultural ascent first in the skateboarding scene while playing in a metalcore band under the moniker Slashmouth. From there, Ezekiel elevated his musical range, producing a variety of genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, soul, EDM, alternative, indie-pop, and more. He enjoys playing video games between recording sessions, particularly in the FGC genre, like Tekken.

As an homage to his native roots, EZ MIL released 'Panalo (Trap Cariñosa),' an upbeat hip-hop-meets-R&B record recorded in both Tagalog and English that gives his take on Filipino nationalism. The record gained viral attention through a live performance on the Wish USA Bus, generating over 88 million views on YouTube. Several releases later, EZ gained the attention of rap legends Eminem and Dr. Dre with his self-produced music video 'Up Down (Step & Walk)' on February 9, 2023. A few months later, EZ met with the iconic duo at a private meeting in Los Angeles. On July 26, 2023, it was announced that EZ would sign a historic joint-label deal with Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records, joining the likes of 50 Cent. On August 4, 2023, EZ MIL released his first collaboration with Eminem, 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Rap Charts.

EZ MIL would later feature on Eminem's 'Head Honcho' from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The song debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EZ is also the head honcho of his independent imprint, FFP Records, which has signed its first artist, Raynn.

Photo Credit: The Man Behind



Photo Credit: The Man Behind

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