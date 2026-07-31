EZ MIL Releases New EP 3RD WRLD VOL. 1

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

EZ MIL has released a new EP titled 3RD WRLD VOL. 1, according to an announcement distributed by Interscope Capitol Labels Group.

Riding a flurry of renewed energy, Las Vegas-based, Philippines-born rap force EZ MIL drops his explosive new EP 3RD WRLD VOL. 1. Written, produced, and performed entirely by EZ, the three-song set finds him spitting bars in both English and Tagalog over bold, crushing beats. Led by the booming Dr. Dre-mixed single '2200,' named for EZ's hometown of Olongapo City (zip code 2200), 3RD WRLD VOL. 1 celebrates his Filipino heritage while leaving no question that EZ MIL is destined for dominance.

Released just last week, '2200' opens the EP with EZ shouting out the local neighborhoods, landmarks, and blocks that shaped him. The song then bursts into a mix of ominous organ buzz, skittering drums, and earthquaking glides as his voice shifts from reverent to commanding: 'You know we big twenty-two double-oh.' It's a tone-setting moment for the whole project, as EZ lays down his roots before unpacking the relentless grind and resilience that's carried him this far.

3RD WRLD VOL. 1 then slams into 'SINDAK' (translation: 'INTIMIDATION'), combining speaker-smashing bass and pummeling drums with viciously snarled Tagalog lyrics over his signature metal-core influenced production. 'Akina yang tronong pinagsasabi mo!' EZ shouts on the hook: 'Give me that throne that you be talkin' about!' 'LORD HELP ME' then shifts the focus from wannabe competitors to the road ahead.

One week ago, EZ shared the '2200 (Director's Cut)' music video, which captures his unstoppable rise on the global stage. Between cinematic narrative scenes, he hangs from the window of a tricked-out jeepney in Olongapo, lands tricks in the shadow of Mt. Fuji at the grand opening of Japan's FUJI BerriQs Skate Plaza, dips into the United States, and rocks a sold-out arena show in Manila. The visual includes cameos from legendary pro skater Eric Koston, acclaimed Japanese rapper/singer AWICH, and rising Filipino R&B artist Dionela.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...