Carter Faith to Tour with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey

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Carter Faith will join Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey this fall along with her own Cherry Valley Forever Tour, which includes headline stops at Raleigh's Lincoln Theatre, San Diego's House of Blues and Chicago's Joe's on Weed Street, among others. She plays her first show with Stapleton tonight in New York.

The new dates follow the recent unveiling of Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of Carter's acclaimed debut album, Cherry Valley. Released last month via MCA, the expanded project adds five new tracks to the original record, including 'Nothin' Better To Do' with Wyatt Flores and '

' with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. The deluxe arrives on the heels of Faith's historic ACM Album of the Year nomination for Cherry Valley—the first debut album to earn a nod in the category in a decade, following Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2016.

Cherry Valley is one of the most-lauded country debuts in recent memory: Rolling Stone named it their #1 country album of the year and #17 on their Best 100 Albums of 2025 alongside accolades from Billboard, Stereogum, NPR Music, The Hollywood Reporter and many more.

Carter made her late-night TV debut earlier this year with a performance on

, where she had previously appeared with Fallon for their holiday single ',' and is set to make her acting debut later this year in the Netflix film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain . She was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Cherry Valley was shaped over two years of writing with longtime producer Tofer Brown before the pair entered the studio in 2024 to record. During that time, Carter was steadily rising through country music, signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, making more than a dozen appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and earning hundreds of millions of streams. Following her Stagecoach debut and touring runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter joined Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of 'Lies Lies Lies,' written by ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, while also sharing stages with Post Malone, Jelly Roll, George Strait, Little Big Town, and Noah Cyrus across the country.

Cherry Valley Forever Tracklist

1. Cherry Valley

2. Sex, Drugs, and Country Music

3. Arrows (Die For That Man)

4. Bar Star

5. Betty

6. Grudge

7. Six-String

8. If I Had Never Lost My Mind…

9. Misery Loves Company

10. Drink Up, Baby

11. Burn My Memory

12. Sails

13. So I Sing

14. Changed

15. Still A Lover

16. Dead Horse

17. Nothin' Better To Do (with Wyatt Flores)

18. Pearl Handled Pistol (with Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova)

19. If A Man's From Texas

20. Ain't Over Me Yet

Carter Faith Live

August 26––Wantagh, NY––Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater||

August 28––Camden, NJ––Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

August 29––Camden, NJ––Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

September 18––Toronto, ON––Adelaide Hall

September 19––Niagara Falls, Canada––Misty City Music Festival 2026

September 20––Grand Rapids, MI––The Intersection – The Stache

September 22––Minneapolis, MN––Target Center#

September 27––Houston, TX––House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

October 1––Chattanooga, TN––Barrel House Ballroom

October 2––Raleigh, NC––Lincoln Theatre

October 3––Ocean City, MD––Country Calling 2026

October 7––Lincoln, NE––Pinnacle Bank Arena||

October 13––Denver, CO––Ball Arena#

October 17––Vancouver, BC––Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre§

October 18––Seattle, WA––Paramount Theatre§

October 20––Portland, OR––Moda Center§

October 27––Los Angeles, CA––The Greek Theatre§

October 30––Santa Ana, CA––Observatory OC – Constellation Room

October 31––San Diego, CA––House of Blues – Voodoo Room

November 12––Saint Louis, MO––Old Rock House

November 13––Chicago, IL––Joe's on Weed Street

November 14––Lexington, KY––The Burl

Headline dates listed above are Carter Faith's own headlining shows. || indicates dates with Chris Stapleton. # indicates dates with Kacey Musgraves. § indicates dates with Shaboozey.

Photo Credit: Lily Nelson



Photo Credit: Lily Nelson

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