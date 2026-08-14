Mason Ramsey Releases Sophomore Album OUTLAW IN LOVE

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Mason Ramsey has released his sophomore album, OUTLAW IN LOVE, a 12-track collection produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer JKash. The project follows Ramsey's rise as a young country artist and features songs addressing love, heartbreak and self-discovery, including the title track and HEART IN OKLAHOMA.

Blending timeless country storytelling with a fresh, modern edge, the 12-track collection showcases Ramsey's evolution as both a vocalist and songwriter, delivering songs that explore love, heartbreak, growing up and finding yourself. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer JKash, Outlaw in Love marks Ramsey's most fully realized project to date.

Among the album's standout moments are the title track, 'Outlaw in Love,' and 'Heart in Oklahoma,' two songs that perfectly capture the heart of Ramsey's storytelling. On the title track, Ramsey transforms the image of a restless drifter into someone unexpectedly willing to trade the open road for lasting love, delivering one of the album's most heartfelt performances. Meanwhile, 'Heart in Oklahoma' showcases his knack for clever country songwriting, weaving casino imagery and high-stakes romance into a playful tale of risking it all for the wrong girl. Together, the tracks highlight Ramsey's ability to balance classic country themes with fresh, relatable perspectives, further establishing Outlaw in Love as his most confident and cohesive collection to date.

'Outlaw in Love is the most honest I've ever been in my music,' shares Ramsey. 'These songs tell the story of where I've been, what I've learned and who I'm becoming. I hope people can hear a little bit of themselves in these songs, whether they're falling in love, getting their heart broken or just trying to figure life out.'

Momentum moving into the project's release continued to build with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and a social collaboration with The Singing Barber that quickly amassed more than 6.2 million Instagram views, introducing Ramsey's to a new wave of fans. Adding to the excitement, Ramsey will hit the road this fall as a special guest on select dates of Waylon Wyatt's Dustpiles Tour. The run includes stops at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Sept. 4); Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Sept. 5); The Waiting Room in Omaha, Nebraska (Sept. 6); The Hat in Manhattan, Kansas (Sept. 8); Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Sept. 10); Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado (Sept. 11); and The Grand at The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah (Sept. 12).

Tracklist

1. Bad Intentions (Mason Ramsey, Dan Henig, Griff, Kash, Slim Dan)

2. Hey There Trouble (Mason Ramsey, KThrash, Stella Lefty, Dalton Diehl, JKash)

3. Drunk Off A Kiss (Mason Ramsey, JKash, Noah Conrad, John Byron, Dalton Diehl, Cici Ward)

4. Hypnotized (Mason Ramsey, JKash, Jake Torrey, Sean Cook, Dan Henig)

5. Outlaw in Love (Mason Ramsey, Travis Heidelman, Cici Ward, Dalton Diehl)

6. Hometown Girl (Mason Ramsey, James October, Charlie Oraian)

7. Hiding on the Highway (Mason Ramsey, Babygirl, Bill Maybury)

8. Slow Goodbye (Mason Ramsey, Dalton Diehl, Cici Ward)

9. Heart in Oklahoma (Mason Ramsey, Whit Cane, Matty Mischna, KThrash)

10. Me or My Guitar (Mason Ramsey, JKash, Nick Long, Griff Clawson, Gian Stone)

11. Life Sentence (Mason Ramsey, Travis Heidelman, Cici Ward, Dalton Diehl)

12. Hasta La Vista (Mason Ramsey, JKash, Fede Vindver, Dan Henig, Nick Long)

Ramsey's rise began in unforgettable fashion when a video of him singing classic country songs in the aisle of his local Walmart captured the attention of millions around the world. Shortly thereafter, he became the youngest major-label country artist signed in nearly two decades, launching a career that has steadily evolved far beyond its viral beginnings. He has amassed more than 600 million global streams, earned an RIAA Gold-certified single, headlined national tours, and built a social audience of more than 6.4 million followers.

About Mason Ramsey

Mason Ramsey has spent the last several years proving he is far more than a viral moment. The Golconda, Illinois native first captured the world's attention singing classic country songs in the aisle of his local Walmart before becoming the youngest major-label country artist signed in nearly two decades. Since then, he has amassed more than 600 million global streams, earned an RIAA Gold-certified single, headlined national tours, and built a social audience of more than 6.4 million followers. Drawing inspiration from legends such as Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and Jim Croce, Ramsey has developed a sound that blends traditional country roots with modern energy and youthful authenticity.

Now 19, Ramsey enters his next chapter with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Outlaw in Love. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer JKash and released via Sandlot Records, the project serves as Ramsey's most confident and fully realized artistic statement to date. The album showcases Ramsey's growth as both a vocalist and storyteller while remaining rooted in the classic country influences that first set him apart.

Praised by the New York Times for delivering 'a stylistically diverse country and roots music EP,' Ramsey has performed everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry and major festivals including CMA Fest, Coachella, and Stagecoach to national television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, Good Morning America, and TODAY. With Outlaw in Love, Ramsey continues his evolution from viral sensation to one of country music's most promising young artists, carrying the genre's legacy into a new generation while confidently forging his own path forward.

Ramsey previewed the album last month with the release of HEY THERE TROUBLE, written with KThrash, Stella Lefty, Dalton Diehl and JKash, along with an accompanying music video. He also performed at the Grand Ole Opry ahead of the album's release and is set to join Waylon Wyatt as a special guest on select dates of the Dustpiles Tour this fall, with stops planned in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Photo Credit: Anthony Wilson Photo.



Photo Credit: Anthony Wilson Photo.

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