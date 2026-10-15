Photos: UMe to Release Sparkling Holiday Liquid-Filled Vinyl Series

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Holiday music classics from Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, The Beach Boys, and Motown's legendary artists will receive a festive new look this holiday season with UMe's Sparkling Holiday Liquid-Filled vinyl series. Available October 30, the five limited-edition albums feature gold or silver glitter suspended in liquid-filled vinyl and will be offered individually or as a complete bundle exclusively via uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl stores.

Combining beloved holiday staples with a dazzling presentation, these editions are keepsakes that are as beautiful to display as they are to play, offering a must-have for Christmas music lovers. The collection includes Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas, Frank Sinatra's Ultimate Christmas, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song, The Beach Boys' Christmas Album, and the double LP, A Motown Christmas.

Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas gathers enduring recordings including 'White Christmas,' 'Mele Kalikimaka' and 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' Crosby's relaxed delivery and rich voice lend an intimate feel to the collection, whether evoking a snow-covered landscape, a tropical holiday or a moment of reflection. Together, these songs offer a nostalgic accompaniment to decorating the tree, exchanging gifts and gathering around the table. This special pressing features a festive refreshed cover.

Frank Sinatra's Ultimate Christmas showcases the Chairman of the Board's effortless style and distinctive phrasing across a range of seasonal moods. From the buoyant 'Jingle Bells' to the playful 'Mistletoe and Holly' and romantic 'The Christmas Waltz,' the collection offers a soundtrack equally suited to a lively party or a quiet evening by the fire.

Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song balances joyful celebration with tender nostalgia. Featuring 'Joy to the World,' 'Deck the Hall' and the iconic title track, the album captures the warmth of his timeless recordings. Cole's velvety voice lends grace to every selection, with the opening image of chestnuts roasting on an open fire setting the scene for one of Christmas music's most beloved recordings.

The Beach Boys' The Beach Boys' Christmas Album pairs the group's signature harmonies with a repertoire of festive originals and familiar favorites. 'Little Saint Nick' and 'The Man With All the Toys' bring their sunny California sound to Christmas, while 'Merry Christmas' adds to the album's cheerful spirit. The collection captures the warmth and youthful exuberance that make the band's music a natural fit for celebrations with family and friends.

Rounding out the series, the two-LP A Motown Christmas brings together The Temptations, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Jackson 5 and more. Lush vocal harmonies, spirited performances and the label's unmistakable musical personality give familiar songs a distinctive character, making the collection a joyful meeting of Christmas tradition and the Motown sound.

From Christmas morning to gatherings with family and friends, these special editions offer a new way to enjoy music that has become part of generations of holiday traditions.

Individual titles or the complete five-album bundle can be pre-ordered via uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl.

Sparkling Holiday Liquid-Filled Vinyl Series

Bing Crosby — Ultimate Christmas: 1LP · Gold glitter liquid-filled vinyl

Frank Sinatra — Ultimate Christmas: 1LP · Silver glitter liquid-filled vinyl

Nat King Cole — The Christmas Song: 1LP · Gold glitter liquid-filled vinyl

The Beach Boys — The Beach Boys' Christmas Album: 1LP · Gold glitter liquid-filled vinyl

Various Artists — A Motown Christmas: 2LP · Gold glitter liquid-filled vinyl













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