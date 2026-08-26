Photos: COMEDY NIGHT, SURFIN' SENSATION Tickets to Go on Sale at Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport has announced a lineup of concert and comedy events running from September through December, including a Beach Boys tribute led by Michael Longoria of Jersey Boys and Midtown Men fame.



























Comedy Night

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm

Comedy Night at the John W. Engeman Theater features comedians performing live, with cocktails available. Tickets are available here.

Surfin' Sensation - A Celebration of The Beach Boys

Tuesday, September 29 at 8 pm

From the heart of Broadway's original Jersey Boys and Midtown Men star vocalist, Michael Longoria, comes SURFIN' SENSATION — a high-octane celebration of The Beach Boys' timeless music. This electrifying concert event spotlights Longoria's iconic falsetto & magnetic star power, backed by sizzling surf-rock band The Surfnotes & a wave of sun-soaked harmonies. Audiences who join this beach party will 'Dance Dance Dance' in the sunshine, freedom, & sheer fun of songs like 'Good Vibrations,' 'Help Me Rhonda,' 'I Get Around,' 'Surfin' USA' & so many more.

Tickets are available here.

The Frankie Valli Songbook

Monday, October 5 & Tuesday, October 6 at 8 pm

He played Frankie Valli more than any actor in Jersey Boys history — 2,500+ performances worldwide. Now Travis Cloer brings THE FRANKIE VALLI SONGBOOK to the stage: the hits, the harmonies, and the untold stories from his run on Broadway, the Vegas Strip, and his real-life friendship with Frankie himself. Equal parts music, memory, and magic.

Tickets for October 5 are available here, and tickets for October 6 are available here.

Bad Medicine - Bon Jovi Tribute Band

Tuesday, October 13 at 8 pm

Step back into the magic of the 80s, when the titans of hair metal reigned supreme over the music industry and Bon Jovi were the brightest star in that firmament! BAD MEDICINE takes us back to those sounds with an engaging and colorful show, a production that traces Bon Jovi's most iconic concert: the one at the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989.

Tickets are available here.

Echoes of the Eagles

Tuesday, October 20 at 8 pm

ECHOES OF THE EAGLES is the newest and hottest in demand tribute band.

They are known for their full lush harmonies with all 6 members as vocalists, recreating the iconic vocals of the Eagles as well as America, Little River Band, Orleans, Fleetwood Mac and more.

Tickets are available here.

The Everly Set: A Celebration of the Everly Brothers

Tuesday, October 27 at 8 pm

THE EVERLY SET: Sean Altman & Jack Skuller Celebrate The Everly Brothers, featuring Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy's Clown, All I Have To Do Is Dream, When Will I Be Loved, Crying In The Rain, Love Hurts, Bird Dog, Claudette, Walk Right Back, and more hits and rarities in concert.

Tickets are available here.

Comedy Night

Tuesday, November 17 at 8 pm

Comedy Night returns to the John W. Engeman Theater with comedians performing live, with cocktails available. Tickets are available here.

The Sarafinas, My Way

Tuesday, December 1 at 8 pm

THE SARAFINAS, MY WAY is a dazzling dance-theater experience starring The Sarafinas, NYC's premier precision dance company. Co-Created by two former Radio City Rockettes, Purdie Baumann and Leah Hofmann, THE SARAFINAS, MY WAY reimagines the era of crooner classics through a female lens, starring a radiant Leading Lady who guides the audience through a journey of song and dance. This compact, concert version of the production features four radiant, dancing Sarafinas, as well as a charismatic Leading Man male vocalist to swoon along with timeless American Songbook favorites. Holiday favorites are also included in the show.

Tickets are available here.

Christmas & Italy with Anthony Nunziata

Monday, December 7 at 8 pm

Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based jazz/pop vocalist, songwriter, entertainer, and Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata performs songs from the Italian, Broadway, and Holiday repertoires.

The brand new show features Nunziata's soulful take on 'The Prayer,' 'O Sole Mio,' 'O Holy Night,' 'Ave Maria,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Some Enchanted Evening,' 'Santa Lucia,' and so much more.

Tickets are available here.

Comedy Night

Tuesday, December 8 at 8 pm

Comedy Night returns to the John W. Engeman Theater with comedians performing live, with cocktails available. Tickets are available here.

Event Details

The John W. Engeman Theater is located at 250 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768.

Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Extended hours on show nights.

More information is available at engemantheater.com.

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