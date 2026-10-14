Photos: Tracy Bonham Releases New Single 'I'm Not a Waif' From LIFT Album

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Twice-GRAMMY-nominated alternative artist Tracy Bonham has released a new single titled 'I'm Not a Waif.' 'I remember the term being used to describe the ultra-thin heroin-chic supermodels when I was a teen,' she says. 'Kate Moss comes to mind.'

'I'm Not A Waif' rejects the notion that women need to adhere to the 'rail-thin model' guideline. 'Who cares if I'm hungry / If I'm hungry, who cares?' she sings with fierce abandon, pushing back on that criterion. 'The supermodel idols of my youth looked like they were strung out on drugs and starving to death,' she explains. 'To me, the messaging was clear. I needed to be a waif in order to feel attractive. Nobody would care if I starved myself because they all would rather me be a waif... that is except for my parents.'

Originally released on her debut EP The Liverpool Sessions (1995, Cherry Disc Records), 'I'm Not A Waif' is revisited on her upcoming album LIFT (release date: November 13, 2026 via American Laundromat Records) as a bonus track. A 30th anniversary reimagining of her mainstream breakthrough debut album The Burdens of Being Upright, which landed her a certified Gold Record (signifying over 500k records sold), two GRAMMY nominations, and a #1 Modern Rock Track in the hit '

,' LIFT finds Tracy looking back at that album three decades later and re-recording each of the tracks in a different mindset and a different perspective. While the music and lyrics are the same, her intent and overview of the original songs' place in her life as a wide-eyed 20something has transformed with her change in priorities now as a mother, a cancer survivor, and a veteran of the music industry who has not only undergone the ups and downs in the public eye but also the upheaval of a difficult divorce. So the songs are the same, but the intent and knowing wisdom behind the words have shifted.

'It was the 1980s,' she recalls, looking back at when she wrote 'I'm Not A Waif.' 'This is when my body dysmorphia began. My diary entries were full of wish lists ['I wish I was skinny, think skinny' read one of the entries] and diet menus and plans consisting of grapefruit halves and water only. I obsessively counted calories and wore plastic wrap on my thighs when I went jogging. 40 years later, I would like to call attention to the continuing pressure young people put themselves under and how society treats women as objects… still. After all this time. Recent events being called into the spotlight make it relevant, and obvious that we have not come very far at all.'

The accompanying video co-stars NYC performance artist, musician, cabaret performer, comedienne, and actress Tammy Faye Starlight as Tracy's 'critical self' in what is described as a fun and dynamic romp, matching the song's punkish exuberance. 'Tammy Faye and I became friends after sharing the stage at several Jilleth Fair shows in NYC and Philadelphia,' explains Tracy, referencing the benefit shows honoring Jill Sobule's legacy since her passing in 2025.

Known as a classically trained violinist and pianist, Tracy has undergone a large transformation over the last three decades. The album catapulted her into the spotlight, resulting in MTV fame that transformed her from a local artist to an international star with a #1 Modern Rock hit in her massive single 'Mother Mother' (its video was in constant rotation on the channel), major radio play, a featured performer on Lilith Fair, multiple late night TV performances, and more. Her prime positioning in the rock kingdom has afforded her continued pop cultural references, including her music being included in the soundtrack to Bridget Jones' Diary, a regular opening set and featured performances for Blue Man Group's arena tours, and more recently Showtime's YellowJackets and Canada's current hit series FEM.

LIFT, Tracy Bonham's 30th Anniversary Edition of The Burdens Of Being Upright, was co-produced by Ken Rich (Ingrid Michaelson, Toshi Reagon, Dar Williams) and will be released on November 13, 2026 via American Laundromat Records. The album can be pre-ordered here, the original album can be streamed here, and tickets to her upcoming fall shows can be purchased here.

Live Show Dates

Oct 25 Hewlett, NY Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library 'Tracy Bonham on Alchemizing Anger'

Nov 13 Boston, MA Sonia (Full Band)

Nov 14 New York, NY Drom (Full Band)

More shows to be announced.

Tracklist

1. The One

2. One Hit Wonder

3. Navy Bean

4. Brain Crack

5. Mother Mother

6. Tell It To The Sky

7. The Real

8. Every Breath

9. Sharks Can't Sleep

10. Kisses

11. 30 Seconds

12. Bulldog

13. Sunshine*

14. 50 Ft Queenie*

15. I'm Not A Waif*

Photo Credit: David Young (hi-res)













Photo Credit: David Young (hi-res)

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