Photos: Tear Dungeon to Launch North American Tour Supporting SQUIRM

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Austin punk band TEAR DUNGEON is sharing the final preview of their forthcoming album, Squirm, out October 2, 2026, via TODO Records. The new single, 'Red Flag,' barrels uphill with an unrelenting, ripping engine, its relentless push and pull harkening back to the band's blood-soaked, sweat-drenched shows, giving just a small taste of what's to come from their newly announced Squirm tour.

The band says, ''Red Flag' is the final preview of our blistering new Squirm record. Us looking at you looking at us. Red in the face. Sweaty and screaming. Bleeding. Face down. Red flag.'

In August, TEAR DUNGEON announced their forthcoming album with 'I'm Not Dead Yet,' complete with a parasitic riff and a brash mentality towards mortality. The official music video was filmed at the band's infamous show at the now-defunct DIY venue, The Ghost Cat Lounge, in which the audience and band demolished the venue. Riding sheets of drywall, ripping everything down to the studs, and unleashing utter chaos, TEAR DUNGEON's destructive catharsis brings the crowd alive.

Last month, the band dropped 'Freak Flag,' taking off without a hitch; a scuzzy, skronky ripper with an undeniable riff. Channeling the energy of the band's wild live shows, the song bottles up the rough chaos of their sound. Alongside the release, the band announced their signing to Pitch and Smith for UK/EU booking representation.

Squirm marks the follow-up to 2022's Carl, and finds TEAR DUNGEON turning their sludge-soaked riffs and glass-gargling vocals toward some of their most direct targets yet: police brutality, empty piety, and the rot underneath modern American life. Tracks like 'Shame' and 'God Is Winning' take aim at hypocrisy and collapse in equal measure, barreling forward without ever letting up. The album was tracked by Stuart Sikes, mixed by John Michael Landon at Estuary Recording, and mastered by Greg Obis at Chicago Mastering Service. Squirm is a full-band effort, matching the record's scorched-earth intensity to the same relentless pace that has defined the band's onstage reputation.

In a city known for live music, TEAR DUNGEON stands apart by threatening to tear it all down. The band has shared the stage with Amyl and the Sniffers, Snooper, High on Fire, Osees, Snooper, Negative Approach, amongst many others. Earlier this summer, they made their mark at Sled Island in Calgary, Alberta. This fall, the band will embark on their most expansive tour of North America to date, kicking off with an album release celebration at 29th Street Ballroom on October 9. Fans can stay updated on upcoming shows by following the band on Instagram at @teardungeon.

Tear Dungeon Live 2026 — Squirm Tour

OCTOBER 9 – Austin, TX – 29th Street Ballroom

18 – Albuquerque, NM – Juno Brewery

19 – Highland Park, CA – Oblivion LA

20 – San Francisco, CA – Kilowatt

22 – San Diego, CA – TowerBar

23 – Santa Cruz, CA – TBD

24 – San Luis Obispo, CA – TBD

25 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet's

27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

28 – Omaha, NE – The Sydney

29 – Minneapolis, MN – TBD

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Cooperage

NOVEMBER 2 – Madison, WI – The Bur Oak

3 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

4 – Toronto, ON – The Dance Cave

5 – Montreal, QC – Toscadura

6 – New York, NY – Alphaville

7 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

8 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

10 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

11 – Asheville, NC – Static Age

12 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

13 – Nashville, TN – TBD

14 – Fayetteville, AR – Punk Truck Stop

15 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

17 – Corpus Christi, TX – Studio B

19 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

20 – Dallas, TX – TBD

21 – Austin, TX – Central Machine Works

22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Upstairs

* with Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, Flags

Tracklist

Burn Your Money

Charley Kirk's Neckhole

Fleshlight

Red Flag

I'm Not Dead Yet

Suislide

40 and 40

Shame

God Is Winning

Kill For Health

Medicine

Freak Flag

Steady Diet

About Tear Dungeon

Born in the scorched concrete veins of Austin, Texas, TEAR DUNGEON didn't so much form as erupt. What started as a loose collision of noise-obsessed misfits quickly hardened into something far more volatile—a band less interested in playing shows than in staging full-scale emotional and physical detonations. Blending sludge-soaked riffs, feedback-drenched chaos, and vocals that sound like they've been dragged through broken glass, TEAR DUNGEON's music is only half the experience.

Their live performances are infamous across the Texas underground: for being a pure sensory overload, including theatrical bloodshed and unpredictable destruction. Vocalist Andrew Cashen is likely to climb the highest object in the venue. The twin guitar attack of Johnny Dowey and Will Grover is simply blazing. The rhythm section of Chris Prorock (drums) and Jason Reece (bass) propels everything at a breakneck pace.

It's not uncommon for a set to escalate into trash cans hurled across the room, furniture reduced to splinters, or entire sections of a venue left looking like the aftermath of a controlled demolition. But beneath the violence lies something deliberate. TEAR DUNGEON's shows are less about shock for its own sake and more about catharsis—an unfiltered release of frustration, grief, and raw human noise. The band treats every stage like a pressure valve, pushing both themselves and their audience to the brink.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]













Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]

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