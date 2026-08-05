TEAR DUNGEON to Release SQUIRM, Shares I'M NOT DEAD YET

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Austin punk band TEAR DUNGEON has announced its sophomore album, SQUIRM, set for release via TODO Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's first single, I'M NOT DEAD YET, paired with an official music video filmed during a show at the now-defunct DIY venue The Ghost Cat Lounge, where the band and audience tore the space apart down to its studs.

About the new song, vocalist Andrew Cashen explains, 'This was one of the last songs we added to the album. I thought that we should write a one-chord song. 'What is the simplest s we can possibly write?' was the assignment. It ended up being a two-chord song. About the lyrics, I am honestly surprised that I am still alive, fing crazy.'

Vocalist Andrew Cashen said I'M NOT DEAD YET was among the last songs written for SQUIRM, describing an effort to strip the track down to its simplest form. He noted the song's lyrics reflect his own surprise at having made it this far.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]﻿



Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana [Download Hi-Res]﻿

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