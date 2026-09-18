Photos: C.O.F.F.I.N Release OUT IN OSLO Album via King Gizzard's P(DOOM) Records

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Australian punk rockers C.O.F.F.I.N (Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway) have released their sixth studio LP, Out In Oslo. The album arrives via King Gizzard's label p(doom) records and follows a run of singles including 'Sleep In It,' 'Think Bad,' '13 Days,' and 'Gettin' Down.' In conjunction with the album's digital release, the band has presented their feature-length documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo, which premiered on Rolling Stone earlier this week and is now available on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski











The most recent taste of the album, 'Gettin' Down,' arrived on September 15th. Serving as the album's focus track, the music video is the fourth to be directed by vocalist Ben Portnoy, and captures an average night out with C.O.F.F.I.N and co. Speaking about the clip, Portnoy shares, 'I've found that music videos whose subject matter is mismatched or contrasted with the mood of the song often sticks with me as my mind attempts to marry the two. It was my hope here to promote a pondering that by having a fun party night out as the visuals for a song essentially about being disengaged and distressed with the state of the world.'

Produced by Declan Mehrtens (Amyl and The Sniffers), with vocals co-produced by Jason Whalley (Frenzal Rhomb), Out In Oslo captures C.O.F.F.I.N at their most expansive and refined. While retaining the grit and energy the band are known for, the album broadens their sonic palette with greater dynamics, richer textures and some of their most adventurous songwriting to date. The music nods to the rich and raw lineage of bands such as Coloured Balls, The Angels and AC/DC, while filtering it through their own Northern Beaches lens, exploring ideas around Australian identity, community, environmentalism, injustice and the country's connection with the rest of the world.

Out in Oslo - Tracklisting

1. Out In Oslo

2. Sleep In It

3. Think Bad

4. A Place To Stay

5. 13 Days

6. Won't Let You Down

7. Loose Ties

8. Fair Enough

9. Gettin' Down

10. See Ya Later

11. Miles Away

Alongside the release of Out In Oslo, the band's story has reached cinema screens around the world, with the feature-length documentary 10,000 Miles From Oslo screening to audiences across Australia, Europe, the UK and USA. Created by Jake Laderman and Scott Marrinan, the film chronicles more than two decades of C.O.F.F.I.N, from childhood friends making noise on Sydney's Northern Beaches to becoming an internationally regarded and respected live act. Featuring testimony from some of Australian punk's most notable figures along the way, the film culminates in the journey to Norway that brought Out In Oslo to life. New screenings in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide have just been announced with streaming release anticipated to follow.

The new album Out In Oslo is both a celebration of this journey and the beginning of a new chapter.

C.O.F.F.I.N will return to stages across Australia in February and March 2027 for their biggest Australian headline shows to date. The tour to date will see them play headline shows at Max Watts, Melbourne and Factory Theatre, Sydney, as well as stops in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart. In addition to the Feb/March run, C.O.F.F.I.N play the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard-curated block party in Melbourne/Naarm on Sunday 18 October, before heading back to the UK and Europe for a run of shows. This November also sees the band return to the U.K. / EU for a run of shows.

Tickets available at www.coffinband.com/shows

EU / UK Tour Dates

17/11 — Bristol, UK, Exchange SELLING FAST

18/11 — Manchester, UK, YES SELLING FAST

19/11 — Nottingham, UK, Bodega

20/11 — London, UK, MOTH Club FINAL TICKETS

21/11 — Brussels, Belgium, Tough Enough

22/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, Bitterzoet

23/11 — Hamburg, Germany, Molotow

25/11 — Stockholm, Sweden, Debaser Nova

26/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

27/11 — Oslo, Norway, Vaterland SOLD OUT

28/11 — Gothenburg, Sweden, Monument

29/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Stengade

30/11 — Berlin, Germany, Cassiopeia SELLING FAST

01/12 — Karlsruhe, Germany, Alte Hackerei

02/12 — Cologne, Germany, Gebäude9 SELLING FAST

03/12 — Rotterdam, Netherlands, Rotown SELLING FAST

04/12 — Paris, France, Point Ephemere

05/12 — Le Havre, France, Tetris

About C.O.F.F.I.N

Having shared stages with acts including Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, C.O.F.F.I.N's relentless curiosity, work ethic and commitment to their craft has seen them evolve from a Manly Beaches upstart to one of Australia's most respected contemporary rock'n'roll exports. Their last full-length album Australia Stops, released in 2023, received an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album, alongside a National Live Music Award for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Album.

With years spent refining their craft, C.O.F.F.I.N's music began to focus more on important social issues, such as climate action, indigenous rights and gender politics. The sheer power of their musical response to social injustices faced as a society is a key element that C.O.F.F.I.N fans everywhere have recognised and come to adore. C.O.F.F.I.N have become a cherished band, staple to the punk/rock community across the globe and an integral live band in Australian rock and roll history.

C.O.F.F.I.N is: Ben Portnoy (Lead Vocals / Drums), Abijah Rado (Lead Guitar / Vocals), Aaron Moss (Guitar / Vocals) & Steven 'Kosty' Kostogiannis (Bass / Vocals).



Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski

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