Photos: THE VILLAGE TRIP Festival to Present Classical Music in Greenwich Village

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The Village Trip, a festival of culture and art in Greenwich Village, presents its annual festival September 25-October 4, 2026. The 2026 edition includes nearly a dozen concerts performed by established classical and contemporary musicians and rising stars, including world premieres by David Amram, Samuel Adler, Augusta Read Thomas, Kitty Brazelton, and Anthony Davis; a tribute to Paul Robeson; and performances by Horszowski Trio, Ahn Trio, Cygnus Ensemble and more.

Highlights of the classical music offerings include a tribute to Paul Robeson with bass-baritone James C. Martin and pianist Lynn Raley, featuring the world premiere of new works by David Amram and Anthony Davis written in honor of Robeson's legacy; a world premiere by Samuel Adler (b. 1929) commissioned for The Village Trip by the Cygnus Ensemble; the Horszowski Trio performing the US premiere of '25 Decades' by William Kentner Anderson alongside Brahms' monumental Piano Trio No. 2; a concert featuring Allen Shawn's music, with chamber works composed across four decades by this multifaceted musician; and the Ahn Trio playing music by Sting, Jobim, and Mark Baechle with guitarist James Moore.

In addition to classical performances, The Village Trip's 2026 season features a 40th anniversary celebration of The Greenwich Village Folk Festival with Suzanne Vega at the Great Hall at Cooper Union (October 4); a tribute to Cole Porter with Janie Barnett (September 28); and a stand-up comedy show with Lindsey Barnes and Katie Finn (September 29), among other events.

The Village Trip celebrates the culture, community, and rich artistic history of Greenwich Village. It was founded in 2018 with David Amram as Artist-in-Residence and Suzanne Vega headlining a free concert in Washington Square Park. The annual festival features a wide variety of events for locals and visitors alike. Tickets and details are available at TheVillageTrip.com.

Classical Programs at The Village Trip Festival 2026

A complete schedule of all Village Trip programs is available at TheVillageTrip.com.

Friday, September 25 at 7 pm: We The People – Poetica Musica, St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan). Poetica Musica draws on music from America's first 25 decades – including works by Aaron Copland, William Bolcom, Hall Johnson, and others — to trace a thread of distinctly American expression across generations and styles. Featuring Barry Crawford, flute, Oren Fader, guitar, William Anderson, guitar, Molly Morkoski, piano and Eleanor Valkenburg, soprano.

Saturday, September 26 at 7 pm: The Ahn Trio with James Moore: The Art of Collaboration: Sting, Jobim and Baechle, Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan). The Ahn Trio, 'classical revolutionaries' (Newsday), combine razor-sharp technique with the fierce energy of rock stars, seamlessly fusing classical music with rock, jazz, and multimedia. 'The Art of Collaboration: Sting, Jobim and Baechle' is an unmissable evening of duos, trios and quartets with guest guitarist James Moore. Includes music by Pat Methany, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Mark Baechle and more.

Sunday, September 27 at 4 pm: Let Freedom Sing: Paul Robeson – His Words, His Music, featuring bass-baritone James C. Martin and pianist Lynn Raley, St Mark's in the Bowery (131 E 10th St, Manhattan). Paul Robeson — singer, athlete, actor, activist — embodied all the promise of America at its best. Bass-baritone James C. Martin and pianist Lynn Raley celebrate a true American patriot with a program of Robeson's best-loved songs and his bravest words. The program also features world premieres by David Amram, Anthony Davis, Augusta Read Thomas and Shih-Hui Chen, as well as music by Erik Santos and Robert Wellington Pound, and a setting of words by Robeson's friend and fellow activist Langston Hughes by Maria Thompson Corley.

Sunday, September 27 at 7 pm: 25 Decades: The Horszowski Trio, Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan). The Horszowski Trio performs the US premiere of 25 Decades by William Kentner Anderson alongside Brahms' monumental Piano Trio No. 2. Anderson is composer, guitarist, and Director of Classical and New Music for The Village Trip. Also on the program: an homage to the 'New York School' with music by John Cage, Morton Feldman and Augusta Read Thomas.

Tuesday, September 29 at 7 pm: Women's Work, St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan). An evening of music and poetry exploring the tension between the external demands placed on women and the rich creative interior lives they have always sustained. Featuring a world premiere by Kitty Brazelton about the 19th century Magdalen Society which purported to rehab fallen women. Also music by Missy Mazzoli, Harold Meltzer, Whitney George and others; with texts by Eleanor Roosevelt, Edna St Vincent Millay and more. Features sopranos Sharon Harms and Curtlyn Ifill. Performers include Sharon Harms, soprano; Joan Forsyth, piano; Adam Tendler, piano; Anne Lovering Rounds, words and piano.

Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 pm: Sirens: 21st century works for voice and chamber ensemble, St. Luke in the Fields Church (487 Hudson St, Manhattan). 21st century music for voice and chamber ensemble by American composers. Features Victoria Bond's 'Sirens' based on an episode of James Joyce's Ulysses set in a pub; the world premiere of 'Between Lyra and Pegasus' by Guggenheim award-winner Samuel Adler (age 98), and more. Sopranos Amy Justman and Devony Smith and other voices with the Cygnus Ensemble.

Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm: Village Voices, St John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, Manhattan). The Village Trip brings together composers with deep ties to Greenwich Village and the East Village drawing on an extraordinary range of voices featuring premieres by Scott Wheeler, and Ella Milch-Sheriff, as well as new settings of Herman Melville by Akemi Naito and Kile Smith. Also on the program: Judd Greenstein discusses, and shows a short film about, his opera 'A Marvelous Order,' which centers on the feud between Moses and Jacobs over Washington Square Park and the proposed Lower Manhattan Expressway (LOMEX). Performers include Oren Fader, guitar; William Anderson, mandolin; Emily John, harp; Joan Forsyth, piano; Sharon Harms, soprano; Curtlyn Ifill, soprano; Tim Ruedeman, sax; Scott Wheeler, piano.

Saturday, October 3 at 7 pm: Notes from a Life: An Evening with Allen Shawn, Greenwich House Music School (46 Barrow St, Manhattan). An intimate evening in the company of Allen Shawn, celebrated for his 'distinctly urban energy.' Shawn is an author, pianist, and composer whose six-year sojourn in the West Village marked a creative turning point when – influenced by his friendship with clarinetist Benny Goodman – he began blending classical music with elements of jazz. Performers include Curtis Macomber, violin; Joan Forsyth, piano; Laurel Zucker, flute; Allen Shawn, piano; Yoshiko Sato, piano.

Sunday, October 4 at 4 pm: Classical Cool: A Concert for Kids and Families, St Mark's in the Bowery (131 E 10th St, Manhattan). Nina Bernstein hosts this program for all ages, featuring The Village Trip Festival Orchestra. The concert features excerpts from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, and 'Ode to Joy' from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Also: Community African drummers, local choruses, the winner of the festival's concerto competition, and more.





















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