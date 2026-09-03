Urlicht AudioVisual to Release SATORI and Piano Quartets Albums

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Urlicht AudioVisual is set to release two new albums: Piano Quartets by Widor, Maier & Amram (UAV 5978) and Satori (UAV 5968), both releasing 25 September 2026.

Formed over a decade ago as the core ensemble of the New York Chamber Music Festival, the New York Piano Quartet – Metropolitan Opera Orchestra musicians Elmira Darvarova (violin), Ronald Carbone (viola), Samuel Magill (cello) and Linda Hall (piano) – has garnered a reputation for superlative performance and recordings of inexplicably neglected chamber music. Their newest recording presents three chamber music rarities: piano quartets by Charles-Marie Widor, Amanda Maier, and David Amram, who celebrates his 96th birthday this year.

Internationally renowned clarinetist Carol McGonnell has been celebrated for her captivating performances, expressive interpretations, versatility, and phenomenal technique. She has performed with leading orchestras and ensembles worldwide as a soloist and chamber musician in both classical and contemporary repertoire, and has premiered numerous major new works for the instrument. Her commitment to expanding the clarinet's musical boundaries has led her to collaborate with prominent composers and major artists including the JACK Quartet, the Modigliani Quartet, Jonathan Biss, Kit Armstrong, Midori, Daniel Hope, Barbara Hannigan and Frederica von Stade. A passionate advocate for music education, she is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians through her teaching and mentorship, and is on the faculty of the Juilliard School.

Urlicht AudioVisual is releasing Carol's debut solo recording, which focuses on unaccompanied music for clarinet(s) from the early 20th century to today, including her realization of Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint playing all eleven parts, and the world premiere recording of Allain Gaussin's La Chevelure de Bérénice.

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