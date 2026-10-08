Photos: THE MARY WALLOPERS to Launch PADDYWHACKERY LIVE Tour

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Irish band THE MARY WALLOPERS have announced their return to Australia and a long-awaited New Zealand debut, bringing their live show to Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in May 2027. The tour follows the release of their new album Paddywhackery.

Over the past 12 months the Dundalk six-piece have continued their rise from cult heroes to one of Ireland's most prominent live acts, playing festival main stages and venues across Ireland, the UK, Europe and North America.

Led by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy, The Mary Wallopers combine traditional folk music with humour and political commentary. This month the band is playing a run of dates across Scotland, England and Wales, before closing the year with arena shows in Dublin and Glasgow, ahead of a 21-date North American tour next March.

For New Zealand fans, the band will perform at Christchurch's James Hay Theatre on Saturday 15 May. They will then travel to Australia for four theatre shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Frontier Members can access early tickets via the Members' presale, which starts Friday 9 October, 11am (local time), at frontiertouring.com/themarywallopers. Tickets go on general sale Monday 12 October, 12pm (local time).

The band's music has drawn support from BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio 2, RTE and Today FM, along with television appearances including Later... with Jools Holland and The Late Show, and a placement in Netflix's House Of Guinness series.

Paddywhackery was produced by James Skelly (The Coral). 'Kit Kat Club' is built around a guitar riff and tells the story of a drinking mission that 'sent them down to Hell.' 'Crowns Of England' prompted The Guardian to describe it as 'sure to have Nigel Farage spitting his bitter out'. New single 'The Big Mixer' is 'a song for all the labourers, the nurses, the shelf fillers, the train drivers, the truck drivers, the Deliveroo drivers, the SNAs, the miners, the factory workers... all the people doing a hard day's work and forced back to the Big Mixer to make profits for someone else.'

The Mary Wallopers are Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Ken Mooney, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O'Connor and Catriona Gribben.

The Mary Wallopers – Paddywhackery Live 2027 Australian Tour, May 2027 (Presented by Frontier Touring)

Saturday 15 May – James Hay Theatre, Christchurch, NZ (18+) – ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 18 May – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+) – ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 21 May – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (18+) – Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 22 May – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+) – Ticketek.com.au

Friday 25 May – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth, WA (18+) – oztix.com.au

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/themarywallopers runs 24 hours from Friday 9 October, 11am (local time), or until presale allocation is exhausted. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday 12 October, 12pm (local time).

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.











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