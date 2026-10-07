Teri Roiger to Celebrate Thelonious Monk at Five Spot Jazz

Teri Roiger will celebrate the music and birthday of Thelonious Monk with a performance at Five Spot Jazz on Saturday, October 10.

The date also marks the 28th wedding anniversary of Roiger and John Menegon, who connected over their shared love of Monk's music when they first met.

The Five Spot has a notable connection to Monk's career. After Monk lost his cabaret card, original Five Spot owners Joe and Iggy Termini supported his effort to have it reinstated. After regaining the card following a six-year suspension, Monk began a residency at the Five Spot in 1957, performing six nights a week for six months and frequently featuring John Coltrane.

Roiger and Menegon will also celebrate the vinyl release of Misterioso, a recording they made in 1998 with jazz musicians Jack DeJohnette and Kenny Burrell. The album features three Monk compositions, including "Misterioso," for which Roiger received permission from the Monk family to publish her lyrics.

Signed copies of Misterioso will be available for purchase at Five Spot Jazz during the October 10 performance.

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