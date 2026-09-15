Photos: THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD, ONE FUNNY LISA MARIE Coming to St. George Theatre

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The Machine, a tribute band dedicated to the music of Pink Floyd, will perform at St. George Theatre on Friday, February 5, 2027 at 8PM. For nearly 40 years, The Machine has brought the music of Pink Floyd to life with faithful performances of iconic hits, deep cuts, and complete albums. Known for stellar musicianship and immersive visuals, the band has captivated audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.







EDDIE GRIFFIN FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 AT 8PM GET TICKETS

DION SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2026 AT 8PM GET TICKETS

DISCO BALL 2026 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2026 AT 7:30PM GET TICKETS

SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026 AT 6PM GET TICKETS







Also on the schedule at St. George Theatre is comedian One Funny Lisa Marie, whose Made In Brooklyn Tour stops at the venue on Friday, March 19, 2027 at 7:30PM. Whether audiences have followed her online for years or are discovering her for the first time, One Funny Lisa Marie delivers an uplifting, high-energy comedy experience that has audiences across the country laughing together.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 18 at 12PM, with a member presale beginning Wednesday, September 16 at 12PM.

Coming Up at St. George Theatre

Eddie Griffin — Friday, September 18, 2026 at 8PM

Dion — Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 8PM

Aladdin Movie Screening & Sing-Along — Friday, September 25, 2026 at 6PM

Disco Ball 2026 — Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30PM

Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves — Friday, October 2, 2026 at 6PM

George Lopez — Friday, October 9, 2026 at 8PM

Full Calendar of Events

September 18: Eddie Griffin

September 19: Dion

September 25: Aladdin Movie Screening & Sing-Along

September 26: Disco Ball 2026

October 2: Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves

October 9: George Lopez

October 10: Yachtley Crew

October 15: Hegazy – It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Concert Series

October 30: The Phil Collins Story

October 23: Frankenstem Returns: The Musical

October 24: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening w/ The Flesh Junkies Live

November 6 & 7: Eric D'Alessandro

November 8: Dweezil Zappa DZ20: Like Father, Like Son

November 13: Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Movie Screening

November 19: Julie Maniscalco Jazz Ensemble – It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Concert Series

November 21: Three Dog Night

November 22: A Live Conversation with Chevy Chase Following a Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

November 28 & 29: Anthony Rodia: Insanely Funny Tour

December 4: A Rock'n Holiday Spectacular

December 11-13: The Christmas Show 2026

December 19: Universal Temple of the Arts SI Jazz Festival 38

December 29: Mickey's Magical Christmas Movie Screening

January 23: The Ultimate Elvis Experience

January 29: Murder Mystery Dinner Show: I Love the 80s to Death

January 30: Murder Mystery Dinner Show: Death of a Gangster

February 5: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

March 19: One Funny Lisa Marie: Made in Brooklyn Tour

Tickets can be purchased 24/7 via Ticketmaster, the only verified online ticket seller of the St. George Theatre. St. George Theatre is located at 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island, NY 10301. More information is available at www.stgeorgetheatre.com.

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