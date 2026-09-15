Photos: THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD, ONE FUNNY LISA MARIE Coming to St. George Theatre
The tribute band brings immersive visuals and complete albums to life alongside the comedian's MADE IN BROOKLYN TOUR.
The Machine, a tribute band dedicated to the music of Pink Floyd, will perform at St. George Theatre on Friday, February 5, 2027 at 8PM. For nearly 40 years, The Machine has brought the music of Pink Floyd to life with faithful performances of iconic hits, deep cuts, and complete albums. Known for stellar musicianship and immersive visuals, the band has captivated audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.
EDDIE GRIFFIN FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2026 AT 8PM GET TICKETS
DION SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2026 AT 8PM GET TICKETS
DISCO BALL 2026 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2026 AT 7:30PM GET TICKETS
SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026 AT 6PM GET TICKETS
Also on the schedule at St. George Theatre is comedian One Funny Lisa Marie, whose Made In Brooklyn Tour stops at the venue on Friday, March 19, 2027 at 7:30PM. Whether audiences have followed her online for years or are discovering her for the first time, One Funny Lisa Marie delivers an uplifting, high-energy comedy experience that has audiences across the country laughing together.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 18 at 12PM, with a member presale beginning Wednesday, September 16 at 12PM.
Coming Up at St. George Theatre
Eddie Griffin — Friday, September 18, 2026 at 8PM
Dion — Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 8PM
Aladdin Movie Screening & Sing-Along — Friday, September 25, 2026 at 6PM
Disco Ball 2026 — Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30PM
Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves — Friday, October 2, 2026 at 6PM
George Lopez — Friday, October 9, 2026 at 8PM
Full Calendar of Events
September 18: Eddie Griffin
September 19: Dion
September 25: Aladdin Movie Screening & Sing-Along
September 26: Disco Ball 2026
October 2: Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves
October 9: George Lopez
October 10: Yachtley Crew
October 15: Hegazy – It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Concert Series
October 30: The Phil Collins Story
October 23: Frankenstem Returns: The Musical
October 24: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening w/ The Flesh Junkies Live
November 6 & 7: Eric D'Alessandro
November 8: Dweezil Zappa DZ20: Like Father, Like Son
November 13: Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Movie Screening
November 19: Julie Maniscalco Jazz Ensemble – It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Concert Series
November 21: Three Dog Night
November 22: A Live Conversation with Chevy Chase Following a Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
November 28 & 29: Anthony Rodia: Insanely Funny Tour
December 4: A Rock'n Holiday Spectacular
December 11-13: The Christmas Show 2026
December 19: Universal Temple of the Arts SI Jazz Festival 38
December 29: Mickey's Magical Christmas Movie Screening
January 23: The Ultimate Elvis Experience
January 29: Murder Mystery Dinner Show: I Love the 80s to Death
January 30: Murder Mystery Dinner Show: Death of a Gangster
February 5: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd
March 19: One Funny Lisa Marie: Made in Brooklyn Tour
Tickets can be purchased 24/7 via Ticketmaster, the only verified online ticket seller of the St. George Theatre. St. George Theatre is located at 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island, NY 10301. More information is available at www.stgeorgetheatre.com.
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