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REPRISE Phish Tribute Band to Perform at Fox Theatre

Cal Kehoe, Adrian Tramontano, Scott Chasolen and Chris DeAngelis make up the four-piece ensemble.

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REPRISE Phish Tribute Band to Perform at Fox Theatre

REPRISE, a band formed to recreate iconic Phish shows, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show beginning at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28th at tixr.com. The show is general admission and all ages, with those under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

REPRISE, a band formed to reprise the Phish experience, is itself an all-star band. Cal Kehoe, longtime frontman for Pink Talking Fish, helms the enterprise on guitar. Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle, Kung Fu and The Breakfast) masters the drums. Scott Chasolen chairs the boards for the project, bringing years of experience as a founding member of Ulu and keyboardist of internationally touring Pink Floyd tribute The Machine. Multi-instrumentalist and composer Chris DeAngelis (The Machine, Kung Fu, and The Breakfast) rounds out the foursome on bass. The time is near, the mission's clear.

Event Details

Thursday, December 10, 2026

Fox Theatre

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, August 28th at tixr.com

Tickets also available online at foxtheatre.com

Click Here to Get Tickets
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